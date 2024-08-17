WFI to challenge HC order for IOA ad-hoc panel restoration

The latest order came on a plea seeking a stay on the functioning of the WFI and prevent it from undertaking any activity as a national federation for the sport.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday said it will challenge the Delhi High Court order that restored the mandate of IOA’s ad-hoc committee to manage the affairs of the sports body, saying the “interference” could jeopardise the participation of Indian wrestlers at the upcoming World Championships.

Justice Sachin Datta while passing the interim order on the plea by wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian, said it was open to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) re-constituting the committee.

“We are going to take it to double bench. The IOA had dissolved the ad-hoc panel. We will also approach world governing body UWW and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). They had warned that outside interference may impact out athletes,” WFI President Sanjay Singh told PTI.

