‘Will immerse our medals in river Ganga, sit on hunger strike,’ say wrestlers amid ongoing protest

The country's top wrestlers, who were detained by Delhi Police and removed from their Jantar Mantar protest site, on Tuesday said they will immerse their hard-earned medals into river Ganges and sit on a hunger strike "until death" at the India Gate

Wrestlers have been protesting since 23rd April against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment (Pic: PTI)

The country's top wrestlers have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.

The protesting wrestlers, who were detained by Delhi Police and removed from their Jantar Mantar protest site, on Tuesday said they will immerse their hard-earned medals into river Ganges and sit on a hunger strike "until death" at the India Gate.

Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat issued a joint statement on their Twitter handles saying that the wrestlers will go to Haridwar on Tuesday to immerse the medals into the holy river at 6 pm.

"These medals are our life and soul. We are going to immerse them in the Ganges. After that there is no point of living, so we will sit on a hunger strike until death at India Gate," they said in the statement written in Hindi.

On Sunday, Delhi police detained Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and others when they attempted to march towards the new Parliament building for the women’s mahapanchayat. FIRs were later filed against them for violation of law and order, as chaotic scenes unfolded at the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

The protesting wrestlers and their supporters were taken to different locations in the national capital and later released. The police officers cleared the protest site.

Many people from the sports fraternity, including Abhinav Bindra and Sunil Chhetri, have expressed their concern and disappointment over the treatment meted out to the country’s athletes.

(With PTI inputs)