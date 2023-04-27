Jyothi Surekha cherishes winning two World Cup golds, but rues not getting enough recognition with her event not being part of the quadrennial spectacle

India’s compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam during World Cup Stage One at Antalya, Turkey, on Saturday. Pic/SAI @ TWITTER

Listen to this article 'Will miss an Olympic medal': Jyothi Vennam on not getting 'same recognition' as recurve archers x 00:00

Although she hits the bullseye consistently and wins several laurels at big international meets, Jyothi Surekha Vennam does not get enough recognition like recurve archers or other sportspersons.

The Vijayawada girl clinched two gold medals in the compound category at the World Cup in Antalya, Turkey, recently. The 26-year-old triumphed in the individual and mixed compound event to end the first stage of the World Cup on a high.

“I’m mighty thrilled as I was able to win two gold medals. It is my best performance in a World Cup event. The arrows came off nicely and I handled the pressure well,” Surekha told mid-day from Antalya.

Formidable partnership

The Andhra archer, who is a Deputy Collector in NTR district, teamed up with debutant Ojas Deotale to beat Chen Yi Hsuan and Chem Chieh Lun of Chinese Taipei 159-154. On the same day, Surekha defeated a more fancied Sara Lopez of Colombia 149-146 in the women’s individual final. This was her third World Cup gold. In 2020, she captured her maiden World Cup gold in the mixed event with Abhishek Verma. The ace archer has won 44 international medals, including 10 World Cup medals.

Also Read: Double joy for archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam

Surekha said she never looked at the score and her sole focus was to shoot accurately. “It is always unpredictable [and tough] to know the result till the last arrow. So, my aim was to get a maximum of 10 points from each of my shots. In the last round, my score was 30.’’

World record feat

In the mixed event, the experienced Surekha held her nerve alongside partner Deotale, who was playing with the seniors team for the first time. “This was his first World Cup. I knew I had to lead from the front. I was happy I could get 10 points with many of my shots. In the process, we even equalled the world record.”

Deotale was the best-placed Indian in the men’s qualifying event and therefore got the opportunity to pair with Surekha, who topped in the women’s qualifying event.

Surekha credited her success to her coaches, especially the newly-appointed Italian Sergio Pagni. “While Jiwanjot Singh, who is my personal coach, has always been of great help, the Italian coach stressed on mental toughness,” she said.

When asked if she is disappointed that compound archers don’t get the same recognition like recurve archers, Surekha replied: “There is always a sense of regret that this event is not a part of the Olympics. Participation in the Olympics is always special. Sometimes I feel that how many ever World Cup or World Championship or Asian Games medals you win, winning an Olympic medal is a totally different feeling. An Olympic medal is an Olympic medal. Therefore, I’ll always miss it in my cabinet. ’’

Although the Asian Games is one of the top priorities for Surekha, her focus will be towards the other three stages of the World Cup and the World Championship. “The Turkey event was Stage One of the World Cup and the Stage Two will be held in Shanghai, China, next month,’’ Surekha signed off.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever