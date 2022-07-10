Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina does the unthinkable!

World No.23 Elena Rybakina reveals she didn’t think she’d reach second week at Wimbledon after making stunning comeback to topple No.2 Ons Jabeur for maiden Grand Slam title

Elena Rybakina kisses the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy after her victory over Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon women’s final on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Newly crowned Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina said she feared she would not make the second week at the All England Club after beating Ons Jabeur in Saturday’s final.

Moscow-born Rybakina, who has represented Kazakhstan for the past four years, fought back to defeat the Tunisian 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

“I did not expect to be in the second week of a Grand Slam at Wimbledon. To be a winner is just amazing. I don’t have words to say how happy I am,” said the 23-year-old.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise in the Royal Box at the Wimbledon final on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

“I was super nervous before the match, during the match and I’m happy it’s finished to be honest.”

The big-hitting Rybakina, ranked a modest 23 in the world, had never previously got beyond the Last 8 at a Slam before this Wimbledon.

“I want to congratulate Ons for a great match and everything you have achieved. I think you are an inspiration for everybody. I ran so much, I don’t think I need to do fitness anymore.”

Shift in momentum

Jabeur was bidding to make history as the first African woman to win a Grand Slam singles title. But after dominating the first set against a nervous Rybakina, her game fell apart, winning just four of the next 16 games.

“First of all I want to congratulate Elena and her team—great job and she deserved this and hopefully next time it will be mine,” said the World No.2. ]

She then joked: “Elena stole my title but it’s OK. “I love this tournament so much and I feel really sad, but I’m trying to inspire many generations from my country. I hope they are listening.”

Jabeur, 27, started in style, breaking Rybakina in the third game of the match when the Kazakh went long with a backhand. She followed that with a hold to love that included a delicious backhand pass angled past her opponent at the net.

Rybakina was under intense pressure on her own serve again as the set threatened to run away from her but she dug deep to hold for 3-2. But she failed to force a single break point on the sun-baked Centre Court in the first set and an error-strewn service game gifted the set to Jabeur.

As Jabeur celebrated with a fist-pump, Rybakina returned to her chair contemplating a costly 17 unforced errors. But momentum shifted immediately at the start of the second set as Rybakina broke Jabeur before holding for a 2-0 lead.

Finding her rhythm

Rybakina had now found her rhythm and Jabeur had to battle hard to hold to stay in touch. The 23-year-old Kazakh, who stands six feet tall, then fended off three break points before breaking again to take a 4-1 lead when Jabeur went long with a forehand. Rybakina levelled the match with an ace as Jabeur reflected on four missed break-point opportunities in the set.

The 17th seed was first to strike in the decider, breaking straight away to heap the pressure on Jabeur. The Tunisian squandered three break points in the sixth game as her frustration mounted and that proved to be her last chance.

Rybakina showed a few nerves in serving out for the set but won with her first championship point when Jabeur went long with a backhand.

