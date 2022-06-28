Wimbledon: Matteo Berrettini withdraws after testing positive for Covid-19

The Italian was supposed to play the Round 1 match opposite Cristian Garin.

Matteo Berrettini. Pic/AFP

The 2021 Wimbledon finalist, Matteo Berrettini will play no further part in this season's tournament as the Italian tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Berrettini wrote on his Instagram, "I am heartbroken to announce that I need to withdraw from @wimbledon due to a positive COVID-19 test result."

"I have had flu symptoms and been isolating the last few days. Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament."

"I have no words to describe the extreme disappointed I feel. The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger. Thank you for the support"

Berrettini becomes the second player to withdraw from Wimbledon after testing positive alongside Marin Cilic.