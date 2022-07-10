Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic expecting fireworks in the final

Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic predicts emotional finale against temperamental Australian star Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic during a training session in London on Saturday; (right) Nick Kyrgios during a practice session on Saturday. Pics/Getty Images

Record-breaking Novak Djokovic hit top form after a sluggish start against Britain’s Cameron Norrie on Friday, reaching an eighth Wimbledon final, where he will face Nick Kyrgios.

The Serbian top seed was uncharacteristically off-colour in the first set, but roared back to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, playing near-flawless tennis. It will be a record 32nd Grand Slam final in the men’s game for the six-time Wimbledon champion—taking him one clear of Roger Federer and two ahead of Rafael Nadal.



Also Read: Novak Djokovic struggles to get rhythm in finals

The Serb, who has a 2-0 losing record against Kyrgios, promised “fireworks” as he targets a 21st Grand Slam singles title on Sunday—which would take him one clear of Federer and one behind Nadal in the race to be crowned the greatest of all time. “The job is not finished,” said the 35-year-old.

“One thing is for sure—there are going to be a lot of fireworks emotionally from both. He’s playing so freely,” he added.

“He has one of the biggest serves in the game. We haven’t played for some time. I’ve never won a set off him. Hopefully, it can be different this time. It’s another final for me at Wimbledon, so hopefully the experience can work in my favour.”

Kyrgios was kicking his heels on Friday, deprived of the chance to repeat his famous 2014 victory over Nadal at Wimbledon, which the Spaniard avenged three years ago. The Australian, who will be playing in his first Grand Slam final, said on Friday he was disappointed not to have the chance to face Nadal, proclaiming that “everyone did want to see us go to war out there. Obviously, you never want to see someone like that, so important to the sport, go down with an injury like that,” he said.

“I’m sure I’ll play him [Nadal] again on a big stage.”

Kyrgios’s tournament has been a mixture of breathtaking shot-making and rants—including a demand that third-round opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas be thrown out of the championships for hitting a ball into the crowd.

Two

No. of times Djokovic and Kyrgios have played against each other with the Aussie winning on both occasions

One

No. of times Kyrgios has entered a Grand Slam final

