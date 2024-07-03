Breaking News
Mumbai | Day 2: First arrests under the new laws
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Liberation in Matheran
Your crowd, your circus: Railway to Metro
Mumbai eagerly awaits open double-decker buses
Mumbai: Double-decker flyover in Andheri delayed until 2026
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Wimbledon 2024 Novak Djokovic breezes past Vit Kopriva in Grand Slam return

Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic breezes past Vit Kopriva in Grand Slam return

Updated on: 03 July,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  London
IANS |

Top

Now boasting a 19-6 record for the year, Djokovic is set to face either home wild card Jacob Fearnley or qualifier Alejandro Moro Canas in the next round

Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic breezes past Vit Kopriva in Grand Slam return

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Czech Republic's Vit Kopriva during their men's singles tennis match on the second day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic breezes past Vit Kopriva in Grand Slam return
x
00:00

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time major champion, showcased his mastery on grass courts once again as he defeated the 27-year-old Czech player Vit Kopriva in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, in the first round of men's singles at Wimbledon 2024. Djokovic, who had to withdraw from Roland Garros due to a knee injury, appeared to have made a remarkable recovery, showing no signs of hesitation or discomfort on the court. 


Kopriva, ranked No. 123 in the ATP Rankings, had limited experience on grass, with his professional play on this surface restricted to Wimbledon qualifying rounds in 2022, 2023, and this year. Despite his best efforts, he was unable to match the consistency and precision of his illustrious opponent. Djokovic made just 16 unforced errors and won an impressive 90 per cent (35/39) of points behind his first serve, a testament to his dominance throughout the match.


Reflecting on his performance and recovery, Djokovic told the broadcasters, “I tried to really focus on the game and not really think too much about the knee. Everything I could possibly do, I have done, along with my team, in the past three and a half weeks in order to give myself a chance to be able to play. I think if it were for any other tournament, I probably wouldn’t risk it or rush it as much, but I just love Wimbledon."


Also Read: Djokovic to play at Wimbledon only if he can ‘fight for the title’

Djokovic’s movement on the court was fluid and confident, dispelling any concerns about his fitness. His passion for Wimbledon was evident, as he emphasised the lengths, he and his team went to ensure he could compete at his favourite Grand Slam.

Now boasting a 19-6 record for the year, Djokovic is set to face either home wild card Jacob Fearnley or qualifier Alejandro Moro Canas in the next round.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

wimbledon novak djokovic tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK