Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray advance to second round

After a yo-yoing battle with Struff winning the 1st and 2nd set, Alcaraz gritted it out and fought back to win the last two sets 7(7)-6(3) 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff during their men's singles tennis match on the first day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Pic/ AFP

Highly-rated teenager Carlos Alcaraz didn't have the most comfortable day in the field against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, and had to fight his way through 5 thrilling sets to progress to the second round of Wimbledon.

After a yo-yoing battle with Struff winning the 1st and 2nd set, Alcaraz gritted it out and fought back to win the last two sets 7(7)-6(3) 6-4.

The Spaniard's next test will be against Tallon Griekspoor from the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, former World no.1 Andy Murray had a relatively easier outing against James Duckworth. Although, he dropped the first set 6-4, he went on to win back-to-back sets, beating Duckworth 6-3 6-2 6-4.

Also Read: Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu starts campaign with a win

Murray will face John Isner in the second round. It's a battle Andy will relish considering he holds an 8-0 head-to-head record against Isner.

(With inputs from ANI)