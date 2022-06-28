Breaking News
Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray advance to second round

Updated on: 28 June,2022 01:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After a yo-yoing battle with Struff winning the 1st and 2nd set, Alcaraz gritted it out and fought back to win the last two sets 7(7)-6(3) 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff during their men's singles tennis match on the first day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Pic/ AFP


Highly-rated teenager Carlos Alcaraz didn't have the most comfortable day in the field against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, and had to fight his way through 5 thrilling sets to progress to the second round of Wimbledon.

After a yo-yoing battle with Struff winning the 1st and 2nd set, Alcaraz gritted it out and fought back to win the last two sets 7(7)-6(3) 6-4.




The Spaniard's next test will be against Tallon Griekspoor from the Netherlands.


Meanwhile, former World no.1 Andy Murray had a relatively easier outing against James Duckworth. Although, he dropped the first set 6-4, he went on to win back-to-back sets, beating Duckworth 6-3 6-2 6-4.

Also Read: Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu starts campaign with a win

Murray will face John Isner in the second round. It's a battle Andy will relish considering he holds an 8-0 head-to-head record against Isner.

(With inputs from ANI)

