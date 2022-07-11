Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic goes seven up; one title behind Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic wins fourth successive Wimbledon singles title to take SW19 triumphs tally to one short of Roger Federer’s record eight; outclasses Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in four sets

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Nick Kyrgios yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic won a seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam crown on Sunday with a four-set triumph over Nick Kyrgios, whose challenge angrily unravelled after a blistering start.

Top seed Djokovic won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to equal Pete Sampras’s mark of seven titles at the All England Club and move within one of the men’s record of eight held by Roger Federer. The 35-year-old Serb is now one Slam ahead of Federer in the all-time race and just one behind Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 majors. He is also just the fourth man in the Open era to win four successive Wimbledon titles after Federer, Sampras and Bjorn Borg.

Nick Kyrgios returns to Novak Djokovic yesterday. Pic/AFP

Kyrgios was seen yawning at the top of the All England Club stairs as the players made their way onto Centre Court. But there was no lethargy when the final began as Djokovic, playing in a men’s record 32nd Slam final, was blown off court by his 27-year-old opponent making his maiden bow.

Kyrgios raced through the first set, breaking in the fifth game and taking the opener with his seventh ace of the contest. Along the way, he showcased one underarm serve, a “tweener” and impeccable behaviour. Djokovic, renowned as the best returner in the game and undefeated at the tournament since 2017, managed to win just four points off the Kyrgios serve.

It was the third match in a row at this Wimbledon that the 35-year-old had dropped the first set. Djokovic won a lung-busting 23-shot rally in the third game of the second set and immediately broke for a 3-1 lead. It was the cue for Kyrgios’s first dark mutterings of the afternoon. Kyrgios then saw four break points slip away as Djokovic levelled the final by taking his first set off the Australian in three meetings.

Djoko, Kyrgios set up dinner date after final

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios have agreed to meet for dinner after the Wimbledon final with the winner footing the bill as their blossoming “bromance” takes off.

During an Instagram chat, the two stars, who were once at loggerheads with Kyrgios calling the Serb “a tool,” agreed to the wager. They reportedly met at practice, then took the conversation to social media with Djokovic saying: “It took you five years to say something nice about me,” to which Kyrgios responded: “But I defended you when it mattered.”

The Serb added: “You did, I appreciate that,” to which Kyrgios asked: “We friends now?” Djokovic then made the offer to meet. “If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. PS winner of tomorrow [Sunday] pays,” he said to which the Australian responded: “Deal, let’s go to a nightclub and go nuts.”

