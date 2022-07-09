Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina look to create history

Jabeur, the first African to reach a Slam final in modern era, and Russian-born Rybakina, now representing Kazakhstan, vie for maiden Wimbledon title

Ons Jabeur (left) and Elena Rybakina during their practice sessions at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

Ons Jabeur said that the seeds of her history-making charge to the Wimbledon final were sown 12 months ago when she told her coaching team: “I’m coming back for the title.” Jabeur became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the modern era when she beat close friend Tatjana Maria, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the semi-finals. She will face Russian-born Elena Rybakina, now representing Kazakhstan, for the title on Saturday.

Twelve months ago, Tunisian Jabeur, 27, made the quarter-finals for the first time, losing to Aryna Sabalenka. But on the way she knocked out five-time champion Venus Williams, 2017 winner Garbine Muguruza, as well as current No.1 Iga Swiatek. Having never previously got past the second round at the All England Club, that run gave her the taste for more. “Not to lie to you, the dream kind of started last year when I enjoyed playing here, enjoyed the crowd,” said the World No.2.

‘It’s tricky on grass’

“I didn’t play so many Wimbledons before. Usually it was the first and second round. It’s tricky on grass but I knew I was playing good on grass because of my game and everything. Melanie [Maillard], my mental coach, reminded me when I lost in the quarter-finals I told her like, ‘I’m coming back next year for the title.’ ”

Maillard did not need convincing. “She was like, ‘You will’. She knows that if I put something in my mind, I do it. I’m one step away from achieving it,” said Jabeur. “I hope it’s going to happen.” Her run to the final came after a dispiriting first-round exit at the French Open in May.

Jabeur had been one of the favourites for the title in Paris having won the Madrid clay court title followed by a runners-up spot finish to Swiatek in Rome. But a quick reset after her disappointment in the French capital put her back on course. “I have a great team behind me. Even though sometimes—I’m not going to lie to you—I maybe thought I was never going to make it or never going to make a Grand Slam title or a Grand Slam final,” said Jabeur.

Russian and Belarusian players are banned from this year’s tournament following the invasion of Ukraine. But there will be a Russian presence in the final after Rybakina, playing in her first Slam final, switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018.

A long journey with Kazakh

“I’m really happy representing Kazakhstan. They believed in me. There is no more question about how I feel,” said the 23-year-old. “It’s already a long time my journey as a Kazakh player. I played Olympics, Fed Cup.” Rybakina had never got past the quarter-finals of a Slam before this year’s Wimbledon. But the grass courts of Wimbledon are the perfect platform for her game.

