Wimbledon prize money up more than 11 per cent

Updated on: 15 June,2023 08:07 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

The total prize fund at the championships will be 44.7 million pounds (USD56.5 million), the All England Club said on Wednesday. 

All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London (Pic: AFP)

The total prize money at Wimbledon this year will rise by more than 11 per cent, with the winners of the singles each getting 2.35 million pounds (USD3 million). 


The total prize fund at the championships will be 44.7 million pounds (USD56.5 million), the All England Club said on Wednesday. 


That is an increase of 17.1 per cent compared to 2019, the last Wimbledon before the pandemic. 


The earnings for the winners of the singles competitions are back to the levels they were in 2019. The prize for the singles champions had dipped to 1.7 million pounds in 2021.

