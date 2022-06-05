Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Sample of girl from UP's Ghaziabad sent for monkeypox testing, govt sources say 'unnecessary panic mongering
Nine people killed, 19 injured in explosion at factory in Hapur
Mumbai: Single-day rise in Covid-positive cases from 763 to 889
Punjab: No intention to fight any elections, says Sidhu Moose Wala's father
All Odisha ministers quit; new ministry to take oath on Sunday
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > ‘Women players are treated like second-class citizens’

‘Women players are treated like second-class citizens’

Updated on: 05 June,2022 08:25 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

Top

“If we keep treating us like second-class citizens we will stay second-class citizens. You want to make everyone feel important”

‘Women players are treated like second-class citizens’

Billie Jean-King


Tennis pioneer Billie Jean-King waded into the French Open scheduling row on Saturday by claiming women players are treated like “second-class citizens”.

Roland Garros organisers came under fire for putting nine men’s matches in 10 night sessions this year. “You’ve got to put them when it’s prime time, and you have got to figure it out and you want to give equal opportunity to both genders,” said US legend King, a founder of the WTA and vocal advocate for women’s rights. 




“If we keep treating us like second-class citizens we will stay second-class citizens. You want to make everyone feel important.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

roland garros French Open tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK