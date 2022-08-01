Women's Hockey: Katariya’s brace hands India 2nd consecutive win

India scored all their three goals from penalty corners with Vandana finding the net twice, while Gurjit Kaur fired in a fierce drag-flick on Saturday

Vandana Katariya (left) celebrates a goal with teammates. Pic/Getty Images

Vandana Katariya scored a brace as the Indian women’s hockey team defeated Wales 3-1 to record its second successive win in Pool A at the Commonwealth Games here.

The Indians were the much better side on display as they controlled the game from the start to finish, barring a few phases.

Penalty corner conversion still continued to be a concern for India as they made use of three out of the seven they earned in the match.

Wales, on the other hand, utilised the only chance they got in the game with Xenna Hughes on the target.

