Updated on: 01 August,2022 08:16 AM IST  |  Birmingham
India scored all their three goals from penalty corners with Vandana finding the net twice, while Gurjit Kaur fired in a fierce drag-flick on Saturday

Women's Hockey: Katariya’s brace hands India 2nd consecutive win

Vandana Katariya (left) celebrates a goal with teammates. Pic/Getty Images


Vandana Katariya scored a brace as the Indian women’s hockey team defeated Wales 3-1 to record its second successive win in Pool A at the Commonwealth Games here.

India scored all their three goals from penalty corners with Vandana finding the net twice, while Gurjit Kaur fired in a fierce drag-flick on Saturday.

The Indians were the much better side on display as they controlled the game from the start to finish, barring a few phases.


Penalty corner conversion still continued to be a concern for India as they made use of three out of the seven they earned in the match.

Wales, on the other hand, utilised the only chance they got in the game with Xenna Hughes on the target.

