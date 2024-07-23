Breaking News
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLC seeks ban on Bigg Boss over 'obscene' content
Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra
Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
Three injured after wall of under-construction building collapses in Dharavi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Wont repeat Tokyo mistakes in Paris

‘Won’t repeat Tokyo mistakes in Paris’

Updated on: 23 July,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

India TT star Manika Batra says she’s calmer and more confident as compared to 2020 Games; doesn’t want to think about medal too early

‘Won’t repeat Tokyo mistakes in Paris’

Manika Batra. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
‘Won’t repeat Tokyo mistakes in Paris’
x
00:00

Wiser after her maiden Olympics appearance in Tokyo, Indian table tennis star Manika Batra on Monday said she is focused on taking one match at a time in the upcoming Paris Games and a medal will not be in her mind in the initial rounds. Preparing for the Paris Olympics along with her teammates, Batra said she has learned from her Tokyo Games experience.


“I have learned many things from the last Olympics, and I am not going to make those mistakes again. My mindset has changed since then, I am calmer and have more confidence in myself,” said Batra during an interview with Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT).



“I have been working on my stamina and my agility, and my ultimate aim is to challenge for a medal. “But I will go slowly. I will try to be in that zone and give my best. I will go round by round and not think of a medal too early. I will give my best for my country,” Batra, who represents PBG Bengaluru Smashers in UTT, added. Batra played an instrumental role in the women’s team qualifying for the Paris Olympics, a first for Indian table tennis.


She also reached the quarter-finals of the WTT Saudi Smash in May beating World No. 2 and former world champion Wang Manyu of China and World No. 14 Nina Mittelham of Germany. “India qualified for the first time [for the Olympics], this is a huge achievement. I am really happy with how we are working together [at the camp]. I think we have a shot at the medal and we should give our best,” Batra said. “The growth of women’s table tennis in India is really inspiring,” she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Tokyo Olympics Manika Batra sports news Table tennis

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK