The subtalar joint is located just below the ankle joint, and a fusion can relieve pain.

Tiger Woods

Listen to this article Woods undergoes surgery on right leg x 00:00

Tiger Woods said on Wednesday that he has had another surgery on his lower right leg, which was severely injured in his 2021 car accident.

A post on the 15-time major champion’s official Twitter feed said he underwent a “subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture”.

Also Read: Tiger Woods enthralls fans in first PGA Tour start after 7 months

The subtalar joint is located just below the ankle joint, and a fusion can relieve pain.

No timetable was given for Woods’s return, although the statement called the surgery, performed by Dr Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine in New York City, a success.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever