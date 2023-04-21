Breaking News
Woods undergoes surgery on right leg

Updated on: 21 April,2023 08:14 AM IST  |  New York
The subtalar joint is located just below the ankle joint, and a fusion can relieve pain.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods said on Wednesday that he has had another surgery on his lower right leg, which was severely injured in his 2021 car accident.


A post on the 15-time major champion’s official Twitter feed said he underwent a “subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture”. 



The subtalar joint is located just below the ankle joint, and a fusion can relieve pain. 

No timetable was given for Woods’s return, although the statement called the surgery, performed by Dr Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine in New York City, a success.

