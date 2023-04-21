Woods undergoes surgery on right leg

The subtalar joint is located just below the ankle joint, and a fusion can relieve pain.
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods said on Wednesday that he has had another surgery on his lower right leg, which was severely injured in his 2021 car accident.
A post on the 15-time major champion’s official Twitter feed said he underwent a “subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture”.
Also Read: Tiger Woods enthralls fans in first PGA Tour start after 7 months
The subtalar joint is located just below the ankle joint, and a fusion can relieve pain.
No timetable was given for Woods’s return, although the statement called the surgery, performed by Dr Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine in New York City, a success.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever