World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra banks on consistency

Neeraj Chopra

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is relying on his red-hot form and consistency this season to grab a historic medal at the World Athletics Championships, beginning on Friday in Eugene, USA. Chopra, 24, will be one of the medal favourites in the showpiece after pulling off the third-best throw of the season with an effort of 89.94m during the Stockholm Diamond League on June 30.

A medal in the World Championships will be another piece of history for Chopra as he will become only the second Indian track and field athlete and first male player from the country to win a medal in the World Championships. Long jumper Anju Bobby George had become the first Indian to win a bronze in 2003 in Paris.



“The preparation has been good and my confidence level is high. In the three events I took part, I had done two personal best and won one. I have been consistent in my three performances,” Chopra said at a virtual media interaction from his training base in Chula Vista in USA. “I can do better [and get past 90m], it was just 6cm short of 90m mark at the Stockholm Diamond League. So, hopefully I can do my best in the World Championships.”

