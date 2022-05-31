Nikhat Zareen: Wanted to prove girls are strong enough to box

In an interview to mid-day.com, newly-crowned world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen talks about how Indian boxing has evolved, her daily routine, future goals and her reaction to Bollywood actor Salman Khan's tweet

Nikhat Zareen. Pic/ PTI

After a warm welcome in the country, the 25-year-old newly-crowned world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen has started preparations for the Paris Olympics. Currently, her primary focus is to cement her place in Commonwealth Games (CWG). In the interview, she talks more on her goals.

Who is your role model?

Before coming into boxing, I didn’t know any boxers. Later, when I started doing it, I came to know about the great Muhammad Ali, saw his videos and was really inspired by him. Since then, he has been my idol.

How has Indian boxing evolved over the years?

Indian boxing has come a long way. Earlier, there was no proper infrastructure. We didn’t even have a dedicated federation, but since the federation was established, Indian boxing has grown. Now we have Olympic medalists and world champions. The training facilities are also getting better and better. Then we have quality upcoming talents. So I’d say it has evolved a lot, but we still have a long way to go.

How did you end up being a boxer?

During the summer games I was walking with my father in the stadium. I saw girls in all the sports except boxing. I asked my dad why there are no girls in boxing? Then my dad told me that it’s a game which involves fighting and risks of face injuries and people believe that boxing is only for men, not for women. That thought struck me hard and then I decided to take up boxing and prove that girls are strong enough and can do boxing.

What are your future targets?

Right now I’m just thinking of getting my place in the CWG team, and then I’ll focus on getting a medal at the CWG and then my target will be the Asian games, but my ultimate target is winning a medal at the Paris Olympics.

What does a typical day in your life look like?

It’s like any other athlete. I have training sessions in the morning and evening. I enjoy spending some quality time with family and friends. I go to bed by 10:30-11pm.

Apart from physical training, what kind of mental coaching goes into being a champion?

I have counselling sessions with my psychologist to calm myself and handle stress. We also have video sessions which help us evaluate our mistakes and work on them during the training. Also, it helps us to prepare for the bouts.

After your victory, Salman Khan too tweeted and congratulated you. What was your first reaction on seeing his tweet?

It was the happiest moment in my life. I was filled with joy. I couldn’t believe that he actually tweeted for me. I even cried because it was such a big thing for me.

If not a boxer, Nikhat Zareen would be....?

If not a boxer, I’d be an IPS officer or track and field runner.

Biggest opponent/challenge you faced outside the ring?

I can’t rank the challenges because each of them was very big for me. From fighting against orthodox society to making a comeback after a year and half injury, and then patiently waiting for an opportunity. It was really a tough period but I did not give up.

Your picture with Mary Kom went viral. How has your relationship with Mary Kom changed over the years?

I wanted to start afresh. I went to her with our head coach to show my medal and she congratulated me and motivated me to do better. I’m also glad that she tweeted for me.