Bartwal opens India's campaign with a win at World Boxing Championships

Bartwal opens India’s campaign with a win at World Boxing Championships

Updated on: 05 September,2025 08:34 AM IST  |  Liverpool
Bartwal overcame the Paris Olympian and 2023 Pan American Games silver medallist 3-2 in a scrappy contest

Bartwal opens India’s campaign with a win at World Boxing Championships

Representation pic/iStock

Pawan Bartwal opened India’s campaign with a hard-fought split-decision victory over Brazil’s Michael Douglas da Silva Trindade in the men’s 55kg opening round at the World Boxing Championships here on Thursday. 

Bartwal overcame the Paris Olympian and 2023 Pan American Games silver medallist 3-2 in a scrappy contest. 

The Indian edged out Trindade in the opening round, but the Brazilian responded in the second, forcing Bartwal onto the back foot with a flurry of powerful punches to level proceedings. But Bartwal regained control in the decider to seal victory.


