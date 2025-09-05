Bartwal overcame the Paris Olympian and 2023 Pan American Games silver medallist 3-2 in a scrappy contest

Pawan Bartwal opened India’s campaign with a hard-fought split-decision victory over Brazil’s Michael Douglas da Silva Trindade in the men’s 55kg opening round at the World Boxing Championships here on Thursday.

The Indian edged out Trindade in the opening round, but the Brazilian responded in the second, forcing Bartwal onto the back foot with a flurry of powerful punches to level proceedings. But Bartwal regained control in the decider to seal victory.

