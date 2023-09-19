World Championships: Men’s freestyle wrestlers return home empty handed

What was more disappointing was that the Indian wrestlers lost to rivals from the nations that are not known for their wrestling prowess, raising suspicion over their fitness before flying to Belgrade.

India’s men’s freestyle wrestlers cut a sorry figure at the World Championships as none of them could earn quota for next year’s Paris Olympics or win a medal.

Sachin Mor (79kg) lost his repechage round by technical superiority to North Macedonia’s Ahmad Magomedov while Anuj Kumar (65kg) could not even clear the Qualification round, losing 7-8 to Mexico’s Austin Klee Gomez.

Mexico and North Macedonia are not the nations against whom the Indians are expected to lose their bouts. India’s biggest hope Aman Sehrawat (57kg) had lost to reigning world champion Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakarov in the quarter-finals but with the Russia-born wrestler failing to reach the final, the repechage door was shut on the Indian.

In the 70kg bronze play-off, Abhimanyu lost by technical superiority to Armenia’s Arman Andreasyan. Akash Dahiya (61kg), Naveen (74kg), Sachin Mor (79kg), Sandeep Singh Mann (86kg), Pruthviraj (92kg), Sahil (97kg) and Sumit (125kg) all fell at different stages of the tournament.

