Breaking News
Thane: 32-year-old man injured after tree collapses near Wagle Estate
Mumbai: 33-year-old man found dead at guest house in Mahim
India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft commences collecting scientific data
Fresh plea in SC questions expert committee panel in Adani-Hindenburg case
Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination centres to remain shut tomorrow
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > World Championships Mens freestyle wrestlers return home empty handed

World Championships: Men’s freestyle wrestlers return home empty handed

Updated on: 19 September,2023 08:43 AM IST  |  Belgrade
PTI |

Top

What was more disappointing was that the Indian wrestlers lost to rivals from the nations that are not known for their wrestling prowess, raising suspicion over their fitness before flying to Belgrade. 

World Championships: Men’s freestyle wrestlers return home empty handed

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
World Championships: Men’s freestyle wrestlers return home empty handed
x
00:00

India’s men’s freestyle wrestlers cut a sorry figure at the World Championships as none of them could earn quota for next year’s Paris Olympics or win a medal.


What was more disappointing was that the Indian wrestlers lost to rivals from the nations that are not known for their wrestling prowess, raising suspicion over their fitness before flying to Belgrade. 


Sachin Mor (79kg) lost his repechage round by technical superiority to North Macedonia’s Ahmad Magomedov while Anuj Kumar (65kg) could not even clear the Qualification round, losing 7-8 to Mexico’s Austin Klee Gomez.


Mexico and North Macedonia are not the nations against whom the Indians are expected to lose their bouts. India’s biggest hope Aman Sehrawat (57kg) had lost to reigning world champion Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakarov in the quarter-finals but with the Russia-born wrestler failing to reach the final, the repechage door was shut on the Indian. 

In the 70kg bronze play-off, Abhimanyu lost by technical superiority to Armenia’s Arman Andreasyan. Akash Dahiya (61kg), Naveen (74kg), Sachin Mor (79kg), Sandeep Singh Mann (86kg), Pruthviraj (92kg), Sahil (97kg) and Sumit (125kg) all fell at different stages of the tournament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news 2024 Paris Olympics india wrestling

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK