World Championships: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty defeat Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik

Updated on: 31 August,2025 07:54 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

A year after the heartbreak in Paris, where they lost to the same pair and missed out on an Olympic medal, the World No. 3 duo produced a commanding 21-12, 21-19 win in 43 minutes to avenge that loss and storm into the semi-finals on Friday night

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (left) and Chirag Shetty celebrate their win over Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in Paris on Friday. PIC/AFP

Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty assured India of a medal at the World Championships after defeating their nemesis, Malaysia’s two-time Olympic medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, in the men’s doubles quarter-finals here.

A year after the heartbreak in Paris, where they lost to the same pair and missed out on an Olympic medal, the World No. 3 duo produced a commanding 21-12, 21-19 win in 43 minutes to avenge that loss and storm into the semi-finals on Friday night. 



“Feeling really good. It was a rematch of sorts from the Olympics. We finally got some redemption. It was the same court, same arena,  a year  ago,” Chirag said. “It’s always a pleasure playing against them. We’ve always had some really tough battles, at the biggest of events. Really happy we could win today,” he added.


It will be the Indians’s second medal at the event after their 2022 bronze. They will face 11th seeds Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi of China next.

