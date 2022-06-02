World No. 1 Swiatek extends winning run, enters semis

The 11th seed Pegula has also enjoyed a fine season, but is still waiting to reach a maiden major semi-final after also losing in the last eight at the previous two Australian Opens

Iga Swiatek celebrates her win over Jessica Pegula. Pic/AFP

Iga Swiatek powered into the French Open semi-finals on Wednesday as a comfortable victory over American Jessica Pegula extended the world number one’s winning streak to 33 matches.

The Polish star cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 win on Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a last-four meeting with Daria Kasatkina on Thursday. Swiatek will equal Venus Williams’ record for the longest unbeaten run for a women’s player in the 21st century if she wins a second Roland Garros title this week.

‘I do feel nervous’

But she said she still feels nervous before big matches despite appearing in almost unbeatable form. “I do [feel nervous],” said Swiatek.

Daria Kasatkina

“If I stop feeling nervous than something weird is going on... “Sometimes stress is a positive thing as it makes you more tense and more active.”

The top seed, who turned 21 on Tuesday, won her only Grand Slam title so far in Paris two years ago. She has won five consecutive tournaments this year, including four WTA 1,000 titles. Despite not being at her best, Swiatek still hit 30 winners in an ultimately one-sided match.

The 11th seed Pegula has also enjoyed a fine season, but is still waiting to reach a maiden major semi-final after also losing in the last eight at the previous two Australian Opens.

Kasatkina in Last 4

Meanwhile, Kasatkina reached her maiden Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) victory over fellow Russian, Veronika Kudermetova. She was in her first quarter-final at the majors and the tension was apparent as Kudermetova committed 50 unforced errors and had to save 12 of 17 break points.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever