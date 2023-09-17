Breaking News
World Wrestling Championships: India’s Abhimanyu loses in quarters

Updated on: 17 September,2023 08:31 AM IST  |  Belgrade
PTI |

Top

Only Abhimanyu, in 70kg, reached the quarter-final before his run was ended by Zain Allen Retherford of the United States

Representational images. Pic/iStock

All four Indian free-style grapplers competing on the opening day of the UWW World Championships lost their respective bouts on Saturday, in a disappointing start to the country’s campaign at the global event, which is also a 2024 Paris Olympic qualification tournament.


Also Read: World body suspends Wrestling Federation of India for delaying polls


Only Abhimanyu, in 70kg, reached the quarter-final before his run was ended by Zain Allen Retherford of the United States. The American, ranked No. 2 in the world, secured a 9-2 win by decision to advance to the semi-finals. Abhimanyu had earlier upset Ukrainian World No. 7 Ihor Nykyforuk 19-9 by effecting a victory by fall (VFA). Meanwhile, Akash Dahiya (61kg), Sandeep Mann (86kg) and Sumit (125kg) couldn’t progress beyond pre-quarterfinals.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

wrestling 2024 Paris Olympics sports sports news Sports Update

