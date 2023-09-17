World Wrestling Championships: India’s Abhimanyu loses in quarters

Only Abhimanyu, in 70kg, reached the quarter-final before his run was ended by Zain Allen Retherford of the United States

All four Indian free-style grapplers competing on the opening day of the UWW World Championships lost their respective bouts on Saturday, in a disappointing start to the country’s campaign at the global event, which is also a 2024 Paris Olympic qualification tournament.

Only Abhimanyu, in 70kg, reached the quarter-final before his run was ended by Zain Allen Retherford of the United States. The American, ranked No. 2 in the world, secured a 9-2 win by decision to advance to the semi-finals. Abhimanyu had earlier upset Ukrainian World No. 7 Ihor Nykyforuk 19-9 by effecting a victory by fall (VFA). Meanwhile, Akash Dahiya (61kg), Sandeep Mann (86kg) and Sumit (125kg) couldn’t progress beyond pre-quarterfinals.

