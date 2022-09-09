Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Wrestler Dahiya confident of winning gold at Worlds

Wrestler Dahiya confident of winning gold at Worlds

Updated on: 09 September,2022 08:36 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Ravi Dahiya is currently training in Russia to prepare for the World Championships, which will begin in Belgrade from September 10

Wrestler Dahiya confident of winning gold at Worlds

Ravi Dahiya


Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya has now set his sights on winning gold medals at the upcoming World Championships and the postponed Asian Games to be held in China next year. 


He is currently training in Russia to prepare for the World Championships, which will begin in Belgrade from September 10. “My only aim in life as a sports person is to bring laurels to my country and my immediate goals are to win gold medals at the World Championship and the Asian Games,” said Dahiya, who won gold in the 57kg category at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya wrestling sports news

