Breaking News
Mumbai court acquits man of rape charges due to 11-month live-in agreement
Baba Siddique murder: Police claim suspects are not cooperating in investigation
Pak still trying to spill blood in Kashmir: LG
After 114 hoax calls, aviation ministry announces measures to bolster airport security
Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar joins poll race, eyes Thane seat
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sakshi feels Bajrang Vinesh were selfish

Sakshi feels Bajrang, Vinesh were selfish

Updated on: 22 October,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Sakshi made this statement in her recently-released book Witness. She said their protest developed cracks when “people close to” Bajrang and Vinesh began to fill their minds with “greed”

Sakshi feels Bajrang, Vinesh were selfish

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Sakshi feels Bajrang, Vinesh were selfish
x
00:00

Olympic bronze medal-winning former wrestler Sakshi Malik has said that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia’s decision to accept exemption from the Asian Games trials last year hit the image of their protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as it made their movement seem “selfish”.


Sakshi made this statement in her recently-released book Witness. She said their protest developed cracks when “people close to” Bajrang and Vinesh began to fill their minds with 'greed'.


Also Read: An Olympic medal changes not just an athlete, but community, society, says Sakshi Malik


The three had alleged that Sharan Singh, the former head of the Wrestling Federation of India, sexually harassed women wrestlers during his tenure. The case is still being heard in a Delhi court.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sakshi malik Vinesh Phogat Bajrang Punia wrestling sports news Wrestlers protest Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK