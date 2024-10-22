Sakshi made this statement in her recently-released book Witness. She said their protest developed cracks when “people close to” Bajrang and Vinesh began to fill their minds with “greed”

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia. Pic/AFP

Olympic bronze medal-winning former wrestler Sakshi Malik has said that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia’s decision to accept exemption from the Asian Games trials last year hit the image of their protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as it made their movement seem “selfish”.

Sakshi made this statement in her recently-released book Witness. She said their protest developed cracks when “people close to” Bajrang and Vinesh began to fill their minds with 'greed'.

The three had alleged that Sharan Singh, the former head of the Wrestling Federation of India, sexually harassed women wrestlers during his tenure. The case is still being heard in a Delhi court.

