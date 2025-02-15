Wrestlers seek sports minister’s help to figure in Albania series

The ministry had withheld approval for the wrestlers to participate in the series scheduled to take place in Albania, from Feb 26 to March 2, due to the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) failure to submit the necessary recommendations on time

Asian champion Sunil Kumar, U-23 Asian Championship gold winner Minakshi and several other wrestlers gathered at Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s residence on Saturday, seeking his help to secure approval for their participation in the upcoming Ranking Series in Albania.

The ministry had withheld approval for the wrestlers to participate in the series scheduled to take place in Albania, from Feb 26 to March 2, due to the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) failure to submit the necessary recommendations on time.

However, the minister was travelling and unavailable to assist.

