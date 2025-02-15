Breaking News
Wrestlers seek sports minister’s help to figure in Albania series

Updated on: 16 February,2025 08:19 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The ministry had withheld approval for the wrestlers to participate in the series scheduled to take place in Albania, from Feb 26 to March 2,  due to the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) failure to submit the necessary recommendations on time

Wrestlers seek sports minister’s help to figure in Albania series

Mansukh Mandaviya

Wrestlers seek sports minister’s help to figure in Albania series
Asian champion Sunil Kumar, U-23 Asian Championship gold winner Minakshi and several other  wrestlers gathered at Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s residence on Saturday, seeking his help to secure approval for their participation in the upcoming Ranking Series in Albania.


The ministry had withheld approval for the wrestlers to participate in the series scheduled to take place in Albania, from Feb 26 to March 2,  due to the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) failure to submit the necessary recommendations on time.


However, the minister was travelling and unavailable to assist.

