Wrestling: Gold for India’s Sarita, Manisha

Sarita took mat for three bouts and won all, including the final against Zhala Aliyeva from Azerbaijan, by technical superiority. Also winning a gold was Manisha, who grabbed the title in 65kg with a commanding 8-0 win over Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova in the final

Representational images. Pic/iStock

World and Asian Championship bronze medallist Sarita Mor grabbed her first gold medal of the 2022 season and conceded just two points enroute the 59kg title at the Bolat Turlykhanov Cup, a UWW Ranking Series event, here on Saturday.

Sarita took mat for three bouts and won all, including the final against Zhala Aliyeva from Azerbaijan, by technical superiority. Also winning a gold was Manisha, who grabbed the title in 65kg with a commanding 8-0 win over Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova in the final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever