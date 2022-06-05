Wrestling: Gold for India’s Sarita, Manisha

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 June,2022 08:23 AM IST  |  Almaty
Representational images. Pic/iStock


World and Asian Championship bronze medallist Sarita Mor grabbed her first gold medal of the 2022 season and conceded just two points enroute the 59kg title at the Bolat Turlykhanov Cup, a UWW Ranking Series event, here on Saturday.

Sarita took mat for three bouts and won all, including the final against Zhala Aliyeva from Azerbaijan, by technical superiority. Also winning a gold was Manisha, who grabbed the title in 65kg with a commanding 8-0 win over Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova in the final.




