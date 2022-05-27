WTA: Badosa enters third round; Pliskova ousted

Paula Badosa reached the third round of the French Open on Thursday after beating Slovenia’s 68th-ranked Kaja Juvan. Karolina Pliskova became the sixth Top 10 women’s seed to exit the French Open when she was knocked out by World No. 227 Leolia Jeanjean

Spanish third seed Paula Badosa reached the third round of the French Open on Thursday after beating Slovenia’s 68th-ranked Kaja Juvan 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Karolina Pliskova became the sixth Top 10 women’s seed to exit the French Open when she was knocked out by World No. 227 Leolia Jeanjean 6-2, 6-2.

Unstoppable World No.1 Iga Swiatek racked up her 30th successive victory. Swiatek swept past Alison Riske of the United States 6-0, 6-2.

