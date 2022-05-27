Breaking News
Wear mask, Covid-19 cases on the rise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Nurses’ strike leaves JJ Hospital grappling, while no impact at some hospitals
Mumbai, prepare to face the heat for a while longer
Mumbai: Just 11 out of 505 roads concretised ahead of pre-monsoon deadline
2 LeT terrorists, involved in Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat's murder, killed: Police
Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > WTA: Badosa enters third round; Pliskova ousted

WTA: Badosa enters third round; Pliskova ousted

Updated on: 27 May,2022 08:17 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Paula Badosa reached the third round of the French Open on Thursday after beating Slovenia’s 68th-ranked Kaja Juvan. Karolina Pliskova became the sixth Top 10 women’s seed to exit the French Open when she was knocked out by World No. 227 Leolia Jeanjean

WTA: Badosa enters third round; Pliskova ousted

Paula Badosa


Spanish third seed Paula Badosa reached the third round of the French Open on Thursday after beating Slovenia’s 68th-ranked Kaja Juvan 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Karolina Pliskova became the sixth Top 10 women’s seed to exit the French Open when she was knocked out by World No. 227 Leolia Jeanjean 6-2, 6-2. 




Unstoppable World No.1 Iga Swiatek racked up her 30th successive victory. Swiatek swept past Alison Riske of the United States 6-0, 6-2. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

roland garros French Open tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK