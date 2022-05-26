WTA: Raducanu ousted; Azarenka in Round 3

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reached the third round at the French Open by beating Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 7-6 (3)

Emma Raducanu

US Open champion Emma Raducanu was knocked out of the French Open on Wednesday, losing to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the second round.

The British 12th seed, making her professional debut this year at Roland Garros, had also lost to 47th-ranked Sasnovich at Indian Wells in 2021 in her first match since her shock US Open victory. Meanwhile, two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reached the third round at the French Open by beating Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Angelique Kerber defeated French wildcard and 2020 junior champion Elsa Jacquemot 6-1, 7-6 (7/2) as she seeks the only Grand Slam missing from her collection. Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari crashed out in the French Open second round Wednesday, going down 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4) to Czech World No. 81 Karolina Muchova.

