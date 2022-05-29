Breaking News
WTA: Zheng into last 16; Swiatek scores 31st win

Updated on: 29 May,2022 07:59 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Earlier, Swiatek racked up her 31st straight win to reach the French Open last 16. Chinese Zheng Qinwen, 19, cruised into the Last 16 on her French Open debut

Zheng Qinwen


Chinese Zheng Qinwen, 19, cruised into the Last 16 on her French Open debut on Saturday as Alize Cornet retired while trailing 6-0, 3-0. Zheng, ranked 74, will look to end World No.1 Iga Swiatek’s 31-match winning run when the pair meet for a place in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, Swiatek racked up her 31st straight win to reach the French Open last 16.  Swiatek dropped serve three times against 95th-ranked Danka Kovinic of Montenegro before sealing a 6-3, 7-5 victory.




roland garros French Open tennis news sports news

