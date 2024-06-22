WTT: Sreeja, Sutirtha, Ayhika storm into semis

Alongside Sreeja, Sutirtha Mukherjee caused a huge upset as she beat defending Champion and World No. 8 Shin Yubin 3-2 to reach the semi-finals
Sreeja Akula
The No. 1 ranked women’s national player Sreeja Akula continued her dominant run in the WTT Contender Lagos as she beat young national compatriot Yashaswini Ghorpade 3-0 in the quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, Ayhika Mukherjee registered a 3-0 victory over Egypt’s Farida Badawy to become the third Indian in the semi-finals in what was a great day for the Indian contingent.
