WTT: Sreeja, Sutirtha, Ayhika storm into semis

Updated on: 23 June,2024 08:51 AM IST  |  Lagos
PTI |

The No. 1 ranked women’s national player Sreeja Akula continued her dominant run in the WTT Contender Lagos as she beat young national compatriot Yashaswini Ghorpade 3-0 in the quarter-finals.  


Alongside Sreeja, Sutirtha Mukherjee caused a huge upset as she beat defending Champion and World No. 8 Shin Yubin 3-2 to reach the semi-finals. 


Meanwhile, Ayhika Mukherjee registered a 3-0 victory over Egypt’s Farida Badawy to become the third Indian in the semi-finals in what was a great day for the Indian contingent.


Table tennis sports sports news Sports Update

