WWE superstar John Cena is king of Make-A-Wish with 650 tally

John Cena

American wrestler and actor John Cena, 45, has become the first celebrity to reach 650 wishes that he fulfilled for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The WWE star’s achievement is more than any other celeb in history. Nobody else has crossed the 300 mark. The Peacemaker actor is also the firm’s most requested celebrity.

The foundation helps fulfil the wishes of under-8 children battling critical illnesses.