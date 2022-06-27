Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > WWE superstar John Cena is king of Make A Wish with 650 tally

WWE superstar John Cena is king of Make-A-Wish with 650 tally

Updated on: 27 June,2022 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The Peacemaker actor is also the firm’s most requested celebrity

John Cena


American wrestler and actor John Cena, 45, has become the first celebrity to reach 650  wishes that he fulfilled for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The WWE star’s achievement is more than any other celeb in history. Nobody else has crossed the 300 mark. The Peacemaker actor is also the firm’s most requested celebrity.




The foundation helps fulfil the wishes of under-8 children battling critical illnesses.

wwe wwe wrestler john cena wwe superstar sports news

