Breaking News
Thane: 22-year-old man run over by tanker after falling off bike; MNS leader claims accident was due to pothole
Mumbai: Ganeshotsav-special buses for Marathi manoos hailing from Konkan region
Mumbai sees 610 Covid-19 cases and four deaths
Rupee falls to all-time low of 80.15 against US dollar in early trade
Hijab row: SC refuses to adjourn matter, says it won’t allow ‘forum shopping’
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Yamaguchi Axelsen are badminton World Champions

Yamaguchi, Axelsen are badminton World Champions

Updated on: 29 August,2022 08:07 AM IST  |  Tokyo
AFP |

Top

The top-seeded Yamaguchi, who won her first world title last year in the Spanish city of Huelva, had to dig deep to see off the challenge of Olympic champion Chen

Yamaguchi, Axelsen are badminton World Champions

Representative Image


Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi retained her badminton women’s world title in front of her home crowd in Tokyo on Sunday, beating China’s Chen Yufei 21-12, 10-21, 21-14.


The top-seeded Yamaguchi, who won her first world title last year in the Spanish city of Huelva, had to dig deep to see off the challenge of Olympic champion Chen. 

In the men’s final earlier in the day, Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen claimed his second world title with a 21-5, 21-16 win over Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
tokyo sports news badminton

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK