Yuki-Myneni, Bopanna and Dabrowski crash out of Wimbledon 2023

The Indian challenge in mixed doubles ended after Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski were knocked out by Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan 7-6 (5), 3-6, 4-6

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/AFP

Indian doubles pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni put up a valiant fight before going down 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain and Adrian Mannarino of France to crash out in first round.

