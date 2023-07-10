Yuki-Myneni, Bopanna and Dabrowski crash out of Wimbledon 2023

Breaking News
10 July,2023
The Indian challenge in mixed doubles ended after Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski were knocked out by Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan 7-6 (5), 3-6, 4-6

Rohan Bopanna. Pic/AFP

Indian doubles pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni put up a valiant fight before going down 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain and Adrian Mannarino of France to crash out in first round.


The Indian challenge in mixed doubles ended after Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski were knocked out by Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan 7-6 (5), 3-6, 4-6.


