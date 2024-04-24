Breaking News
Zara, Nimesh rule the pool at Otters Club swimming meet

Updated on: 24 April,2024 06:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The winners across different age groups at the Otters Club recently

Khar Gymkhana’s  ace swimmers Zara Bakshi (five gold medals and one silver) and Nimesh Muley (four gold medals, one silver and two bronze) excelled on the final day of the  37th Otters Club Open swimming championships, making a clean sweep in their women’s and men’s sections respectively.


Zara won five of the six events she participated in and finished second, behind  Rujuta Khade, in the 50m freestyle event. The seasoned Muley won the 100m butterfly, 50m freestyle,  100m freestyle and 200m freestyle events. Muley finished second best to Ashwin Jaiswar of MGMO in the 200m individual medley.


Meanwhile, MGMO’s Archit Morvekar’s broke two records—100m breast stroke (01:09.03) and 100m freestyle 00:53.18)—in the boys U-21 events while Forest Club’s  Naishi Ruhil also excelled for three gold and two silver medals.


