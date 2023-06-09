Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Zverev to face Ruud in semis

Zverev to face Ruud in semis

Updated on: 09 June,2023 08:15 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

“That was the most difficult year of my life. I am so happy to be back on this stage and happy to be able to have another chance to play for a place in the final,” said Zverev, 26

Zverev to face Ruud in semis

Alexander Zverev

Listen to this article
Zverev to face Ruud in semis
x
00:00

Alexander Zverev made an emotional return to the French Open semi-finals on Wednesday, one year after a horror ankle injury sent his career into a tailspin. 


German World No. 27 Zverev claimed a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina and will face Casper Ruud, the 2022 runner-up, for a place in Sunday’s final. It will be Zverev’s sixth Grand Slam semi-final and will be played on the same Philippe Chatrier Court where he suffered torn ankle ligaments against Rafael Nadal 12 months ago. 


“That was the most difficult year of my life. I am so happy to be back on this stage and happy to be able to have another chance to play for a place in the final,” said Zverev, 26. 


Meanwhile, Casper Ruud will play Zverev in the semi-finals after the Norwegian fourth seed beat Denmark’s Holger Rune 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 on Wednesday. 

Also Read: French Open: 'Match against Alcaraz biggest challenge for me so far,' says Novak Djokovic

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

roland garros French Open tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK