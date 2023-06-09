Zverev to face Ruud in semis

“That was the most difficult year of my life. I am so happy to be back on this stage and happy to be able to have another chance to play for a place in the final,” said Zverev, 26

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev made an emotional return to the French Open semi-finals on Wednesday, one year after a horror ankle injury sent his career into a tailspin.

German World No. 27 Zverev claimed a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina and will face Casper Ruud, the 2022 runner-up, for a place in Sunday’s final. It will be Zverev’s sixth Grand Slam semi-final and will be played on the same Philippe Chatrier Court where he suffered torn ankle ligaments against Rafael Nadal 12 months ago.

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud will play Zverev in the semi-finals after the Norwegian fourth seed beat Denmark’s Holger Rune 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 on Wednesday.

