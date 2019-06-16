Live Blog

World Cup 2019, IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma completes his first 100 of the match!

Jun 16, 2019, 17:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent

India take on Pakistan in Manchester as clear skies help the match start on time at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

  • Jun 16, 2019, 17:07 IST
  • Jun 16, 2019, 17:02 IST

    Rohit Sharma shows his class and 'Talent'. Scores his first 100 hundred runs off the match in 85 balls. How many balls will it take for him to get to 200? Any guesses?

  • Jun 16, 2019, 16:41 IST

    Now this is a royal entry into the cricket ground by a Pakistani fan.

  • Jun 16, 2019, 16:40 IST

    KL Rahul walks back after a well made half century

  • Jun 16, 2019, 16:33 IST

    Meanwhile in Manchester....

  • Jun 16, 2019, 16:26 IST

    KL Rahul brings up his half century with a six off Shoaib Malik.

  • Jun 16, 2019, 16:10 IST

    Sarfaraz Khan and Team Pakistan have clearly not been able to benefit after winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

  • Jun 16, 2019, 15:54 IST

    Rohit Sharma brings up his 50 with a four and a six! Making Pakistani fans wanting Rohit Sharma to play for their team as well.

  • Jun 16, 2019, 15:46 IST

    Fakhar Zaman threw at the wrong end and gave Rohit Shrma, who was run-out for all money, a huge reprieve!

  • Jun 16, 2019, 15:36 IST

    Rohit Sharma is off the blocks and KL Rahul is off to a cautious start.

  • Jun 16, 2019, 15:26 IST

    Here is an open letter for Army Man MS Dhoni for the India vs Pakistan match. Watch video.

  • Jun 16, 2019, 15:18 IST

    Will Rohit Sharma score his 4th ODI 200 today?

  • Jun 16, 2019, 15:11 IST

    Look who is at the stadium, Champion boxer Amir Khan walks into Old Trafford to watch the India vs Pakistan match. Watch video

  • Jun 16, 2019, 14:59 IST

    BCCI CEO Rahul Johri spotted outside the Old Trafford with his family. See photo. (Pic/ Harit Joshi)Rahul johri

  • Jun 16, 2019, 14:41 IST

    Pakistan win the toss and elects to field first. Vijay Shankar makes his World Cup debut as he replaces Shikhar Dhawan in the Playing 11. Our on ground reporter Harit Joshi caught up with Boman Irani and Farokh Engineer outside the stadium for a quick prediction of the match. Check it out.

  • Jun 16, 2019, 14:26 IST

    Here is one of the security gaurds at the ground, posing with the confiscated Narendra Modi masks.gaurd with modi mask

  • Jun 16, 2019, 14:21 IST

    The India vs Pakistan match is about to start and Narendra Modi masks were doing the rounds outside the stadium, which has now been confiscated by the ground security at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

    Modi Masks

