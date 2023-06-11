SeaWorld Yas Island launches the world's largest 'marine life aquarium'

SeaWorld’s first marine theme park outside the US is just three flying hours away from us. We went on a journey across the Arctic, Antarctica and the Arabian Gulf by simply climbing up and down five floors in awe

This tunnel gives you an upside down view of the dolphins’ home in SeaWorld’s Tropical realm, Abu Dhabi. Pic/Getty Images

I was crouching by the viewing window, waiting for another glimpse of the giant beauty when suddenly two of them dived in together. Just as I was collecting my jaw from the floor, a walrus shot out loose goo of digested shrimp and clams from its rear. I laughed, wondering who would have imagined watching a walrus taking a dump. But, then, I also hadn’t thought of seeing the whiskered mammal in the flesh. Before arriving at SeaWorld, the 1,83,000-square metre marine theme park opened last month in collaboration with Miral on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, I was excited about seeing dolphins up close. But I returned a walrus fan.

Besides an up-close look at sea lions having a ball at Rocky Point, visitors can feed them

Despite their formidable appearance, walruses are as cool as their original habitat, the Arctic. I spent most of my time in the cove, observing their wrinkled hides, amazed by the ease with which they swam, amused by their eye rolls as they sucked freshly thawed seafood. When above water, they chill on the rocks that resemble sea ice.

I learned that in the wild, the males and females go their separate ways once a year. Here’s how Robert Yordi, general curator at SeaWorld Yas Island, explained it: “In the wild, the males leave the females for about five months in the year and go have chicken wings, watch football and complain about the girls. The girls over here complain about the guys; and five months later, they return for the breeding season.” To mimic nature, two habitats have been recreated within the multi-storied walrus enclosure.

A man soaks in the view of the Endless Ocean from the Observation Deck. Pics/Getty Images

Walruses share their realm with sea otters, who are constantly hopping around, diving and swimming, and playing in ice cubes. They use their agile forepaws to hold onto their food as they gnaw at it, while floating on their backs. “In the wild, the forepaws help them break open sea urchins or mussels using rocks,” a ground staff member told me.

As I walked into the five-storied building, I arrived at Abu Dhabi Ocean where you learn the rich history of pearl traders and about the marine life of the Arabian Gulf. What caught my attention instantly was Sakina, the dugong. Dugongs are large herbivorous marine mammals, now “vulnerable to extinction”, as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Thanks to the Abu Dhabi realm, I now know they are found in India, too.

Well, education is something SeaWorld boasts of, besides offering interactive experiences. I for one, got to feel soft sea cucumbers and spiny sea stars. Thrilling! On education, Thomas Kaferle, general manager, SeaWorld Yas Island, told me that the classrooms built within the park offer entertainment and information. “There’s one that can fit 30-35 children and has windows looking right into the Endless Ocean. Not sure how much education will be going on as the fish will be going by!” he laughed.

The world’s largest multi-species aquarium is designed to look like a “futuristic sea-base”, where an enormous circular window looking into shipwrecks greets visitors. Descend the staircase and you land on the Observation Deck, which offers a closer look at rays, sharks and schooling fish. This realm holds true to its name, Endless, with different routes taking you on unique journeys, through 20 viewing windows, tunnels, The Cave as well as the escalator. The Endless Vista offers a breathtaking 20-metre-deep view of life underwater. Soon, you can swim along 68,000 marine animals in 25 million litres of water. Worry not. It’s cleaned every eight hours.

With realms interconnected, you are in for a surprise at each turn. For me, it was Rocky Point, where sea lions were chilling even as the loud, chatty ones went around chasing another in the choppy water.

My last stop was Tropical Ocean—the top-floor realm that dolphins share with tropical birds such as macaws and flamingos. Among all the realms, Tropical is the brightest, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows that bring in sunlight, adding to the illumination from the “advanced animal lighting system”.



The lighting as well as temperature changes as you move through the realms. “Here, in the Tropical, it is hot and humid [25 degrees Celsius], and when you go around the corner to the Arctic, we bring the temperature down to 17 degrees Celsius. In Antarctica, which is home to the penguins, it is 1degree Celsius,” explained Tom.

Robert added, “With the [change in] lighting and temperature, we want the guests to be transported to the natural habitat of the animal, and learn why that environment is important. It’s part of a larger effort to get the guests, especially kids, to learn about the marine life and conservation. We want them to care when they leave. If we manage to do that, then we have done our job.”

Where does 58 mn litres of water come from?

The marine park, with all the realms combined, holds close to 58 million litres of water. SeaWorld boasts of sustainably sourcing the water from a canal 700 metres away. “We bring it to the building, run it through the filtration system, and it then goes through the necessary process before being released into each habitat,” Thomas said. Robert added, “When we are done with the water, it goes back through the filtration system, then it goes into a salt marsh that we have created where the nature filters it. From there, it goes back into the canal cleaner than it came into our filtration system.”

At Abu Dhabi Ocean, touch pools allow you to interact with different species of fish, such as rays; under supervision, of course

Eat and shop

While moving through the eight realms, you can refuel at any of the 18 eateries scattered across the park, each offering a different cuisine. With 13 themed shopping destinations, you will be spoilt for choice while picking a souvenir. While you wouldn’t want to miss the thrilling Manta Coaster ride in the Tropical realm, MicroOcean is where you might want to conclude your tour, amid vibrant world of games, adventures, rides, experiments, entertainment and live performances.

When in Yas...

Take the free shuttle service to any of the fun spots at Yas Island, spanning just 25 sq km. Go on the exhilarating roller coaster ride, touted as “fastest on the planet” going a max of 240 km/hr, at Ferrari World, cool down at Yas Waterworld, and revisit your childhood at Warner Bros.

