If firecrackers and pyrotechnics don’t fascinate you, these getaways around Mumbai can come in handy this Diwali

Wag-A-Bond offers tailored stays for pet parents. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Diwali 2024: Places for a quiet retreat x 00:00

One of the year’s biggest festive seasons has just kicked in, but as the city lights up for Diwali, it is not all hunky dory for everyone. Firecrackers, while fascinating for many, can be distressing for others. Pets, pet parents and those who just need peace and quiet feel its scourge even more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luckily, several getaways around Mumbai provide a peaceful escape—away from the noise and pollution. Here are four spots, some of them tried and tested by Sunday mid-Day, for a quiet Diwali break:

Della, Lonavla: Nestled in Lonavla, Della is just three hours away from Mumbai. Known for its five-star amenities and adventure activities, this pet-friendly resort offers a tranquil retreat amid the Western Ghats. The rooms are designed to cater to your pet’s comfort, with plenty of open areas. Their restaurants cater to both human and pet palates. A blend of luxury, adventure, and pet-friendly hospitality makes it a perfect spot for those looking to celebrate Diwali in peace.

Oleander Farms, Karjat: Located less than two hours from Mumbai, Oleander Farms in Karjat is a countryside getaway. Far from Mumbai’s hustle and bustle, this farm-stay provides the tranquil environment you may be looking for this Diwali. It’s a great place for pets, too, offering open areas for them to run and play without the fear of fireworks. With cosy rooms, a lakeside café, and activities like nature trails, the place ensures you can unwind this Diwali while your pets also feel at home away from home.

Wag-A-Bond, Karjat: For pet parents looking for a more tailored yet luxurious experience, Wag-A-Bond in Karjat is the perfect choice. This pet-first vacation spot is designed to cater to every need of your furry friends, and it is just a two-hour drive from Mumbai. The place offers not just pet-friendly accommodations but also activities and amenities designed to keep your pets entertained and relaxed, like custom-made dog beds and trails and treks for dogs. The staff are well-trained in animal care, and the space is free from any loud festivities or fireworks, making it a stress-free zone for pets, as well as you. You can enjoy nature walks, splash in the pool with your dog, or indulge in home-cooked Maharashtrian meals while your pets are pampered with treats and special attention.

Jungle Trails, Goa: Located very close to the Maharashtra-Goa border, Jungle Trails in Sacordem, Goa, offers a truly off-the-grid experience for those looking to escape the noise and pollution in the city. Nestled in the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, this homestay is run by an all-women team. With no network coverage, the place allows patrons to fully immerse in nature. The property offers activities such as trekking, birdwatching, butterfly spotting, and exploring local wildlife. However, pets are not allowed here due to its location within a wildlife sanctuary. Jungle Trails is the perfect destination for a quiet, nature-filled Diwali for those travelling without their furry companions.