Breaking News
Mumbai: Issues around Gokhale Bridge persist
Mumbai: BMC invites NGOs to collaborate for climate action
Navi Mumbai: ANC arrests man for wholesale supply of MD
Mumbai: Cruise south through the Coastal Road from Tuesday
Mumbai: Navghar, Surat cops apprehend missing accused escaping to UP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > A sound dispatch for the homesick
<< Back to Elections 2024

A sound dispatch for the homesick

Updated on: 10 March,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neerja Deodhar | neerja.deodhar@mid-day.com

Top

It puts together original tunes and documented sounds, mapping 120 countries

A sound dispatch for the homesick

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
A sound dispatch for the homesick
x
00:00

The smallest detail can catch us unaware at the most unexpected moment. A familiar aroma, a once-forgotten sight, a sound imbued with memory. The Cities and Memory project is an archive of the third kind of nostalgic sensory detail.



It puts together original tunes and documented sounds, mapping 120 countries.  The documented sounds  are recordings of a key moment. For example, the entry from Goa’s Canacona features the sound of gentle waves and beach goers, as they await a spell of rain.


The memory versions in each entry are a musician’s take on what they associate with a city. At Varanasi, it is an interpretation of the offerings made to the Ganga—a calming, rhythmic tune that turns introspective. The submission from Kerala’s Manjeri is a “Corona Pattu” or song about the COVID-19 pandemic—indicating the project’s potential to document history.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai Music Lifestyle news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK