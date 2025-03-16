A weekend for filmy keedas!

Flicks from Cannes, Berlin, and Toronto are in town. We handpicked 7 must-watch gems you can stream from the comfort of your home!

Movie buffs, consider this your invitation to a film festival. BookMyShow’s Red Lorry Film Festival is happening in Mumbai. From March 21 to 23, you can book tickets to screenings of films that premièred at Cannes, Berlin, Venice, and Toronto Film Festivals. The festival will also showcase anniversary specials and legacy movies made by icons like Satyajit Ray, Nasir Hussain, and Mansoor Khan, among others. This is the second edition of the festival, and a season pass gives you access to a select number of movies on a first-come-first-serve basis. The higher-tickets passes give you guaranteed access. But for those who prefer to lounge and watch movies from the comfort of their home, the festival has an online pass through which you can access 50 films after the festival for online streaming for a month. That’s a lot of movies!

We scoured the festival line-up to find seven films you should not miss out on if you are booking your passes.

Green Light

A moody Seoul-set drama, Green Light is a 2023 Korean film directed by Han Shuai. The film follows Jin Xia, a Chinese woman, who tries to leave her difficult past behind by marrying a Korean man named Lee Seung-hun. One night, she meets a mysterious green-haired girl and gets caught up in the world of drug dealing.

Never Alone

Never Alone is a Finnish historical drama, based on the book Seta Stiller. Directed by Klaus Haro, it’s set during World War II in Helsinki in 1942 when Jewish refugees sought safety in Finland. The story is about the Finnish-Jewish businessman Abraham Stiller and how he uses his means to save the Jews from being captured as Nazi influence grows in Finland.

Hollywoodgate

Documentary fans shouldn’t miss Ibrahim Nash’at 2023 German-American film. Nash’at spent a year following the Taliban in Afghanistan as they took possession of what America left behind. It shows how the Taliban transformed from a fundamentalist militia into a heavily armed military regime. The film premièred out of competition at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. It’s a fly-on-the-wall glimpse into the Taliban’s takeover.

The Girl with the Needle

Directed by Magnus von Horn, this Danish film is based on a chilling true story. The Girl with the Needle is a beautifully written gothic story that feels relevant to modern times. It is a dark, fairy-tale-like story about a woman trying to find kindness and goodness in a harsh and unforgiving world.

The Draft!

Yusron Fuadi’s Indonesian horror is one that any horror fan will want to rewatch. It’s a fresh take on the cabin-in-the-woods horror genre, where five students spend tier weekend at a remote villa. Naturally, all hell breaks loose and the students see themselves battling a powerful dark force. What’s exciting is that more than 200 vocational high school students, college students, and lecturers across Indonesia were involved in the film’s production. The film also won the Indonesian Screen Awards for Best Film, along with Best Editing and Best Storytelling.

Universal Language

This film was Canada’s official submission for the Best International Feature Film category of the 97th Academy Awards in 2025. Directed by Matthew Rankin, the film is in French and the plot sees three distinct stories that intertwine subtly. The first is set around two women who discover frozen cash, the second on a tour guide who navigates Winnipeg landmarks, and in the third, a man reconnects with his mother after quitting his job.

Joi Baba Felunath

Satyajit Ray’s 1979 mystery, Joi Baba Felunath or The Elephant God in English features Bengali legacy actors Soumitra Chatterjee, Santosh Dutta, Siddartha Chatterjee, Utpal Dutt, among others. An adaptation of the Feluda novel, the film sees the detective and his cousin embark on a holiday. Of course, they are met with a man who informs them about the case involving a lost golden idol. How could Feluda resist investigating the case?