Adventure, on the rocks

This monsoon, lace up your shoes and take a trip to Maharashtra’s iconic trekking trails, brimming with scenic beauty and rich cultural history

Come monsoon, and Maharashtra transforms into a paradise for trekking enthusiasts. From the rugged peaks and lush greenery of the Sahyadris to the serene trails around Lonavala and Karjat, there’s something for everyone. The state is home to a significant portion of the Western Ghats, also known as the Sahyadris, which are a biodiversity hotspot. During the monsoon, this region showcases its incredible diversity to the utmost, with an estimated 4,500 plant species— 35 per cent of which are endemic to the region—in full bloom. The state also boasts a rich cultural history, with ancient forts, caves and temples dotting these mountains, enhancing the appeal of trekking in the area. Trekkers can explore over 20 forts and heritage sites on these trails.

Here are some tekking routes we recommend for this monsoon.

Tandulwadi trek

This 15th-century fort, situated in Palghar district and easily accessible from Mumbai, derives its name from the nearby village, Tandulwadi. While the original fort structure no longer stands, trekkers will be rewarded with panoramic vistas overlooking the historic Saphale town. It also offers a glimpse into rural life. Perched at 1,524 feet, historically, the Tandulwadi fort held strategic significance in the western region, initially controlled by the Portuguese and later seized by the Marathas.

The trek starts near the gram panchayat office, where a 30-minute walk up a straightforward trail leads to the first plateau. Key points atop the fort have been labelled, such as Bale Killa, temples, cisterns, and weapon storage rooms, offering insights into its past. From the summit, enjoy views of the Vaitarna river and its meeting point with Surya river.

Attractions: 15th-century fort, panoramic views

Trekking level: Moderate

Duration: 1 day

How to get there: Nearest station is Saphale; from there board an ST bus or shared jeeps to Varai phata

To Book: mischieftreks.com

Kondana caves

Embark on a journey through ancient Buddhist history with the Kondana caves trek, located just 15km from Karjat. Explore 16 rock-cut caves that were carved by disciples in the first century BC and adorned with sculptures, viharas, chaityas, and stupas. Despite an earthquake in the early 1900s that had damaged the front entrance, the cave floors and many stupas, the caverns remain a significant attraction for tourists and Buddhist devotees year-round. No guide is required for this route. The Kondana caves are part of the Rajmachi trek route from the Karjat side, with a well-marked trail that ensures there’s little chance of losing your way. There’s a trail from the caves to the historic Rajmachi fort as well. To reach Kondana village, one can drive to Karjat and take a right after Shreeram Pul.

Attractions: Buddhist sculptures, stupa, viharas, chaityas

Trekking level: Easy

Duration: 1 day

How to get there: Nearest station is Karjat; from there take the bus to Khandpe. Ask to be dropped off at Kondana caves

Harishchandragad trek

As you ascend 4,650 feet to this majestic fort, you’ll traverse paths rich in medieval lore—from ancient Shaiva temples to tales of Maratha conquests. Experience the thrill of exploring the sixth-century Harishchandreshwar temple, marvel at the Kedareshwar cave and the shivling it houses in the middle of an ice-cold pool of water. The shivling is surrounded by the remains of four pillars, said to symbolise each of the four yugas. There is also a beautiful lake called Saptatirta Pushkarini.

The Harishchandragad trek stands out as one of the most challenging in the Western Ghats, and will require a rope and carabiner, along with other basic trekking equipment. Starting from Khireshwar village, the trek begins with a 5-km walk from Khubi phata, approximately an hour and a half from the bus drop-off point.

Attractions: Caves, sixth-century temple, lake

Trekking level: Difficult to Moderate

Duration: Two-three hours

How to get there: Kalyan; from there, catch an ST bus toward Alephata

To Book: treksandtrails.org and trekpanda.in

Aadrai jungle trek

Hike through Sahyadri’s pristine forests, uncover hidden waterfalls, explore ancient caves, and enjoy sweeping valley views in the Aadrai jungle trek in Malshej Ghat, Pune district. The trek offers a fantastic drive past Malshej Ghat, with hundreds of overflowing waterfalls, including the Kalu waterfall, the highest and largest in this region. Immerse yourself in the local history and culture at the nine-century Nageshwar temple and caves, where a king is said to have built this shrine to Shiva. The temple also features a rare relief sculpture of a sleeping Vishnu. Sturdy trekking shoes are a must on this 6-km trail with slippery paths. The trek starts from Khireshwar village, providing a glimpse of rural life. On the way to Malshej Ghat, enjoy viewpoints overlooking Naneghat, Bhairavgad, Thidbi village, the old Malshej Ghat route, MTDC Malshej Ghat, and Pimpal Joga dam. The trail is located 140 km from Mumbai and 130 km from Pune.

Attractions: Waterfalls, caves, valleys, 9th-century temple

Trekking level: Easy Guide is recommended

Duration: 1 day & 1 night

How to get there: Kalyan; from there, catch an ST bus toward Alephata

To book: treksandtrails.org and trekhievers.com

Visapur trek

The Visapur trek in Pune district offers a perfect blend of nature, history and a workout, whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned trekker. Wander the serene

trail to the Visapur fort’s ruins built between 1713 and 1720 CE by Balaji Vishwanath, the first Peshwa of the Maratha Empire. Enjoy the cool mist of the monsoon waterfalls, the enchanting views of the lush plateau, as well as Lohagad, Tikona and Tung forts. The base for this trek is located in Bhaje village, close to Lonavla. It is mostly flat terrain, but the trail gets steeper as you trek further into the forest. There are a few sections with loose rocks, so concentrate on the path for sure footing.

Attractions: Waterfall trail, panoramic views from the plateau

Trekking level: Moderate

Duration: 1 Day

How to get there: Drive down the Mumbai-Pune Expressway towards Lonavla till Malavali station, then head straight to Bhaje village

To book: treksandtrails.org