×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7
Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate
Gujarat elections 2022: I want to make Jamnagar a smart city, says Riva Jadeja
Mumbai: Total Covid-19 cases in November drop below 1,000
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Want to wear designer wear An e commerce portal is offering affordable pre loved Indian clothing

Want to wear designer wear? An e-commerce portal is offering affordable pre-loved Indian clothing

Updated on: 27 November,2022 08:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Heena Khandelwal | heena.khandelwal@mid-day.com

Top

We checked out a portal that houses pre-owned designer wear. Here’s what we think

Want to wear designer wear? An e-commerce portal is offering affordable pre-loved Indian clothing

Representation pic


It was the period of pandemic-led introspection, says Bombay-born and now London-based entrepreneur Aashni Shah, that led her to thinking about “slow living, mindful consumption, and how one could actually walk the talk”. And, thus was born Revivify, an ecommerce portal offering pre-loved luxury Indian designer wear.


It is not the only platform offering pre-loved clothing, but its curation had us glued to the screen. The current collection boasts of Rimzim Dadu’s sculpted saree, Sabyasachi’s floral printed lehenga, Tarun Tahiliani’s pre-draped saree gown, a 20-year-old Ritu Kumar ensemble, a bridal lehenga from Anita Dongre and a vintage timeless Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation.



Aashni Shah
Aashni Shah


The curation had something for every occasion, whether bridal, party or festival wear, which was a good hook to begin with. “It includes rare and vintage finds, like an intricate embroidery style or a fabric or a print, which were either exclusive, went out of stock at the designer’s space, or are no longer available. There is exclusivity in owning creations that have been discontinued in production by the designers but are still very much in trend,” Shah says.

When we spent some more time on the platform, we noticed that the items were available at a discount of 30 to 70 per cent, which chuffed our pocket. What also caught our attention is that the website has a section called Celebrity Spotting where one can buy what their favourite actor was spotted wearing. We wanted to wear it all for the next “who wore it best”.

But how can one be sure that they are buying an original piece and not a copy? “Our in-house team runs a quality check on each piece, evaluating it on parameters like an item’s condition, age, and if it demands repair work. It is then that the price is decided and the item is put up on the website,” says Shah.

revivify.com

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style sunday mid-day mumbai fashion fashion news Lifestyle news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK