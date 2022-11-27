Want to wear designer wear? An e-commerce portal is offering affordable pre-loved Indian clothing

We checked out a portal that houses pre-owned designer wear. Here’s what we think

It was the period of pandemic-led introspection, says Bombay-born and now London-based entrepreneur Aashni Shah, that led her to thinking about “slow living, mindful consumption, and how one could actually walk the talk”. And, thus was born Revivify, an ecommerce portal offering pre-loved luxury Indian designer wear.

It is not the only platform offering pre-loved clothing, but its curation had us glued to the screen. The current collection boasts of Rimzim Dadu’s sculpted saree, Sabyasachi’s floral printed lehenga, Tarun Tahiliani’s pre-draped saree gown, a 20-year-old Ritu Kumar ensemble, a bridal lehenga from Anita Dongre and a vintage timeless Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation.



Aashni Shah

The curation had something for every occasion, whether bridal, party or festival wear, which was a good hook to begin with. “It includes rare and vintage finds, like an intricate embroidery style or a fabric or a print, which were either exclusive, went out of stock at the designer’s space, or are no longer available. There is exclusivity in owning creations that have been discontinued in production by the designers but are still very much in trend,” Shah says.

When we spent some more time on the platform, we noticed that the items were available at a discount of 30 to 70 per cent, which chuffed our pocket. What also caught our attention is that the website has a section called Celebrity Spotting where one can buy what their favourite actor was spotted wearing. We wanted to wear it all for the next “who wore it best”.

But how can one be sure that they are buying an original piece and not a copy? “Our in-house team runs a quality check on each piece, evaluating it on parameters like an item’s condition, age, and if it demands repair work. It is then that the price is decided and the item is put up on the website,” says Shah.

revivify.com

