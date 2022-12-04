×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Hawker licences will have to wait until new policy
Maharashtra: Government plans ‘two books in one’ strategy to reduce bag weight
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Malad Tower; one injured
Mumbai: South Korean live-streamer records statement before judge in court
Mumbai Crime: Online research for toxic elements hint at planned murder of Santacruz businessman, say cops

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Art Yog Comic Strip By Kanika Gupta

Art Yog: Comic Strip By Kanika Gupta

Updated on: 04 December,2022 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanika Gupta | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

As You Relax On A Lazy Sunday, Enjoy Art Yog By Kanika Gupta

Art Yog: Comic Strip By Kanika Gupta

Illustration/Kanika Gupta


Missed out on last week's Art Yog? You can read it here.





Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style sunday mid-day

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK