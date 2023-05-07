Breaking News
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 22 per cent water
Mumbai: Desalination project still stuck in limbo
Mumbai Crime: Teenager loots jewellery store using plastic gun
Mumbai Crime: 53-year-old held for theft at Nalasopara station
Maharashtra: Take oil refinery to Gujarat, says Uddhav Thackeray
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Art Yog Comic Strip By Kanika Gupta

Art Yog: Comic Strip By Kanika Gupta

Updated on: 07 May,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanika Gupta | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

As You Relax On A Lazy Sunday, Enjoy Art Yog By Kanika Gupta

Art Yog: Comic Strip By Kanika Gupta

Illustration/Kanika Gupta

Listen to this article
Art Yog: Comic Strip By Kanika Gupta
x
00:00

Missed out on last week's Art Yog? You can read it here.





life and style sunday mid-day Lifestyle news Arts and culture culture news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK