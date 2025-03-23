Explore human complexities, master storytelling, and navigate the Indian film industry in this five-day workshop for aspiring screenwriters

Representation pic

One late afternoon, discussing Saadat Hasan Manto’s Khol Do, Screenwriter Anjum Rajabali reflects on the story’s chilling revelation. Sakina, who was presumed to have been rescued, was, in fact, violated by those claiming to save her. This brutal twist highlights a fundamental contradiction in human behaviour: how extreme circumstances can unleash darkness even in ordinary people.

Rajabali draws our attention to the unattractive reality that moral boundaries blur when society descends into chaos, and even the best among us might act in ways we’d never imagine in normal circumstances. The celebrated screenwriter known for his powerful storytelling and nuanced exploration of socio-political themes delves into the psychology behind such actions, explaining that each person carries a spectrum of emotions, including envy, insecurity, and rage. “While most suppress these darker impulses, intense situations can bring them to the surface. As a storyteller, the challenge lies in peeling back the layers of defence people build around these emotions and confronting the raw, uncomfortable truths that define human nature. The process requires empathy — stepping into the shoes of even the most morally conflicted characters to understand their motivations,” says Rajabali.



Anjum Rajabali

This week, Whistling Woods International’s five-day annual screenwriting workshop with Rajabali will dive into everything from the craft of film and series writing to character psychology, the navrasas, and the Hero’s Journey. There’s also a stellar lineup of guest speakers like Shridhar Raghavan (Pathaan), Sriram Raghavan (Andhadhun), Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies), Niren Bhatt (Stree 2), Ishita Moitra (Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani, Call Me Bae), Juhi Chaturvedi (Piku), Sudip Sharma (Paatal Lok 1 and 2), and Arati Kadav (Mrs).

Our conversation drifts toward the evolution of Indian cinema, especially in the age of OTT, sparking a question—is there an “Indian way” of storytelling? Rajabali reflects on the country’s rich narrative traditions, where melodrama isn’t about exaggeration but about heightening emotions to create a deeper connection with audiences. He notes that while Indian stories have long embraced this emotional intensity, the rise of global streaming platforms has pushed creators to adopt Western techniques, often at the cost of authenticity. True success, he argues, lies in striking a balance between tradition and innovation. Films like Monsoon Wedding and Bend It Like Beckham achieve this beautifully, staying true to their cultural roots while remaining accessible to global audiences. “The key is to embrace your storytelling heritage and add your unique touch,” he says.

Rajabali sketches a threefold process for navigating the industry, which will be explored in depth during the workshop. “First, understanding the fundamentals — structure, character development, and dialogue — is essential. Aspiring writers should study both Indian and global examples, using relatable stories to shape their unique voices,” he shares, emphasising the value of learning from others’ creative journeys. “Rejection and failure are inevitable, but resilience and the drive to keep pushing forward set successful writers apart,” he adds.

Beyond creativity, Rajabali stresses the importance of practical knowledge — understanding contracts, protecting moral rights, and negotiating fair deals. He highlights the role of organisations like the Screenwriters Association (SWA) in guiding and safeguarding writers. The workshop aims to offer a well-rounded experience, helping participants hone their craft while gaining insight into the industry’s realities, from pitching ideas to protecting their work.

Rajabali’s advice to budding screenwriters is simple: perseverance is key. Creativity often feeds on frustration — the drive to solve problems and uncover answers pushes writers to dig deeper. Rewriting is crucial; the first draft is never perfect, and the process of refining transforms a good story into a great one. Just as important is learning to pitch effectively. “The goal of a pitch isn’t necessarily to get immediate approval but to spark curiosity and invite engagement with your story,” he explains.

He encourages aspiring writers to embrace both the creative and professional sides of the craft. “Success demands relentless passion, a thick skin, and a commitment to constant learning. The path is challenging, but the rewards are profound for those who stay the course,” he signs off.

Date: March 26 to 30, 10 AM to 5 PM

Price: Rs 9,000 onwards

Where: Whistling Woods campus, Filmcity and offline

To Register: whistlingwoods.net