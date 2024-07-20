From koi fish to Anna Bhau Sathe: Explore unique murals under Mumbai's flyovers

Going over the flyover might be faster, but going under is now sure to grant the better view, as civic authorities splash major bridges with beautiful murals featuring everything from koi fish to the literary works of a Dalit icon

The art at Anna Bhau Sathe flyover, also known as the Sion-Trombay bridge, pays homage to the social reformer it is officially named after. Sathe is credited as the founding father of Dalit literature and the mural features a life-size portrait of Fakir, one of his most popular creations. Pics/Shadab Khan

Sitting in a traffic jam is never fun, but the next time you’re stuck in one, peek out of the window and you might just glimpse something to brighten your day. Gone are the drab, grey underbellies of flyovers; instead they are now splashed with beautiful art in all shapes and colours, as the authorities go on overdrive to transform public spaces with civic art in a R5-crore project spanning across 32 flyovers.

Civic authorities have done away with the ‘Don’t Spit’, and ‘Don’t Drink’ signs, and are now commissioning pieces of art that not only beautify public spaces, but also tell a story. At some flyovers, the space underneath has been transformed into recreational spaces, and one can even sit on benches and enjoy a quiet moment there.

Public art is now big in Mumbai, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. We might see more of it in the near future, thanks to the Mumbai Commission for Art, Music, and Culture (MCAMC) set up in 2018, which is commissioning projects every month.

Sunday mid-day went on a hunt for some of the most striking civic art in the city and have curated a few that are worthy of visiting.

Literary drive

This 200-metre stretch under the Sion-Trombay flyover was once rampant with local miscreants. All the BMC had to do was apply brushstrokes and beautify the space. Officially, it is called the Anna Bhau Sathe flyover, and the art pays homage to the social reformer the bridge is named after.

Anna Bhau Sathe was a folk poet from Sangli and is credited as the founding father of Dalit literature and played a pivotal role in the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement. During his literary career, he wrote more than 35 novels, numerous plays, and powadas (Marathi poetry). The artwork thus displays a life-size portrait of Fakir, one of Sathe’s most popular creations who, in the titular novel, fights against the British for the oppressed. Many other fictional heroes from Sathe’s works feature on the walls, including characters from his novels Kurup, Dewat, and Manacha Mujra.

WHERE: Anna Bhau Sathe Flyover, adjacent to Ghatkopar Link Road junction

Hot wheels

The Kalina-Chembur connector mural features luxury sports cars, as well as vintage models rarely seen on Mumbai’s roads now

Motorcycle and car enthusiasts will particularly enjoy the sights while zooming past this flyover. The Kalina-Chembur connector features a wonderful rally of motorcycles and cars painted on the walls.

The mural features several old models of motorcycles, including the long-gone moped and scooter with a round headlamp. There are newer inclusions too: four-stroke single-cylinder motorcycles, sport bikes, and adventure motorcycles, among others.

The cars are more aspirational models, including luxury sports cars. Another is reminiscent of the Volkswagen Beetle, and there is also a glimpse of box cars and others that are rarely seen on Mumbai’s streets now.

WHERE: Chedda Nagar, Kalina-Chembur connector

Koi mil gaya

Giant, multi-coloured koi fish hug the pillars at the Belapur flyover in Navi Mumbai

In Navi Mumbai, as you pass by the Belapur-Ulwe junction near the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation head office, take a look at the Belapur flyover, which has received a splash of colour too, with art themed on water.

It may be faster to just drive by on the Belapur flyover, but those who go under it can enjoy an entirely different trip. On the flyover’s sides, you will spot mighty ships on crashing waves. Underneath, multi-coloured koi fish hug the pillars and add a zen vibe to the busy junction. But why koi fish? Only the authorities can answer that question. In Japan, koi are a symbol of luck, prosperity and perseverance. So, here’s hoping these fish bring the neighbourhood some good luck!

WHERE: Belapur-Ulwe junction, near NMMC head office

Urban jungle

One of our favourites is this mural of a dahi handi pyramid—a quintessential Mumbai moment—at Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Pic/Atul Kamble

Under the Elphinstone flyover on Senapati Bapat Marg, you will spot a community area crammed between one of the busiest junctions between Dadar and Prabhadevi. The area has ample green landscaping, a seating arena, a play area, and interesting murals.

Visitors will spot several floral murals on the walls and pillars, as well as painted vines creeping up the pillars, There are also murals portraying people from all walks of life, engaged in a myriad of activities. Our favourite is a mural of a dahi handi pyramid, which portrays the festive spirit that takes over Govindas in the city every Janmashtami.

The public space has been transformed into a green patch as part of the One Green Mile Project, developed by Nucleus Office Parks. It is a welcome sight for commuters and the million office goers that stay busy around the neighbourhood all week. Complete with a library, a children’s play zone, and exercise and recreational zones, this is a spot where one can take a quick break from work or get a quick workout at the start of the day.

WHERE: Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel