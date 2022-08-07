Bond with the best

Nurture your sibling’s love with these hampers

Representative Image

Zinque

Ditch the usual mithai or chocolates, and spoil your sibling with Zinque exclusive Raksha Bandhan Collection in their newly launched traditional flavours. You also get a rakhi and customised mini cake with best bro/best sis in the hamper so you have the complete surprise package! The collection also includes a brownie bites gifting box, and the assorted mini cheesecake box all at special prices.

PRICE: Rs 1595 onwards

To Order: www.zinqueindia.com

49 Baker’s

Enrich your Raksha Bandhan celebrations with 49 Bakers Avenue by Cafe 49. The hamper consists of Dutch truffle cake jar, hummus, brownies, multigrain lavash, roasted almond nuts, and roasted pepper dip. There’s also a customised luxury platter with brownies, bonbons, cheese cigars, cupcakes and mini tarts.

PRICE: Rs 550 onwards

WHERE: Cafe 49, The Emerald Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu

CALL: 9223379080

Mish Mash bakery

Home chef Shikha Murarka’s Mishmash bakery is stirring up a storm with Raksha Bandhan hampers that include Zoozoo bee jelly pops, boondi baklava, peanut chikki pops, baked rasgulla blondies and masala milk cookies. There’s also a double chocolate jar and cassata jar and savouries that include paneer sichuan pide and cheesy veg pide.

PRICE: Rs 300 onwards

TO ORDER: 9819766027

Zama Organics

Give your siblings the gift of health with Zama Organics hamper that includes two evil-eye rakhis, an assorted box of handmade gond and besan laddoos, organic crushed jaggery, a jar of mukhwas and two Pascati chocolate bars.

PRICE: Rs 2,200

Order: www.zamaorganics.com

Bean to bark

Treat your sibling to pure, handcrafted, delicious chocolates from Bean to Bark. Choose from a wide variety of beautiful gift boxes that include snacking slivers, coated nuts and berries and even pure chocolate chips for your sibling who loves to bake (which means it’s a gift for you too, if s/he shares). Their sugar-free chocolates, sweetened with stevia, are diabetic and keto friendly, and currently on sale.

PRICE: Rs 650 onwards

Order: pinkharvest.com (use discount code: RAKHI20)

SMOOR

Cherish true sibling love with couverture chocolates from SMOOR’s Raksha Bandhan range. There’s a luxury special gift box (20pc) with a stunning agate rakhi; Choose from decadent dark choco-bar, caramel coconut cake or pistachio passion cake, macaron or a cupcake box.

PRICE: Rs 175 onwards

Where: SMOOR experience Lounge Bandra