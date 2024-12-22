Breaking the vertical limit

Domestic violence survivors are using trekking as way to get out of their comfort zone and to remind themselves “they can do anything”

Nidhi Ahirwar leads the Benog Tibba Trek in the Mussoorie Wildlife Sanctuary

In the heart of the Himalayas, where the towering peaks stand both as challenges and silent witnesses, two young women—Deepa Jaat and Nidhi Ahirwar—discovered the power to reclaim their stories. Their journeys weren’t paved with privilege but with grit, resilience, and the life-changing force of an Outdoor Experiential Learning programme, led by Outward Bound India-Himalaya (OBIH) in collaboration with Giving Together Foundation and the Himalayan Adventure Institute in Kempty, Mussoorie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-seven-year-old Jaat’s life had been a series of battles. Pulled out of school early, she faced early marriage and domestic violence. Escaping her abusive marriage, she found refuge with her parents. Quiet and introverted, she carried her trauma silently. However, her daughter’s karate classes sparked a change within her. Jaat secretly began learning the sport, eventually becoming a karate trainer to empower other girls. Despite her strength, self-doubt still lingered.

Ahirwar, 20, a national-level judo and Thai boxer, grew up in a protective household where her every step was monitored. She found freedom through sports, in which she excelled. However, she struggled with a fear of heights. During the programme, her team’s encouragement pushed her to conquer her fear while wall climbing. “This was the first time my fear loosened its grip,” she shared.

The climbing wall the participants practise on

Both Jaat and Ahirwar faced their own unique challenges during the “Bonds for Life-There is More in You” programme. For Jaat, the rugged hills mirrored her inner struggles, and she hesitated at every step. Wall climbing and group activities challenged her, but she began to feel a shift within. “I didn’t think I could do it” she admitted, “but now I know I can face anything. I am capable of so much more.” By the end, Deepa stood taller, both figuratively and literally, her voice stronger and her confidence renewed.

Similarly, Ahirwar, despite her initial fear of heights, conquered her anxieties through the programme’s support. Reaching the summit of Benog Tibba (7,300 ft) marked a significant mental victory for her, proving that even the most daunting challenges can be overcome with courage and support.

Both were part of a larger group of young women karate trainers from Tinka Samajik Sanstha, an NGO based in Madhya Pradesh that works with survivors of violence abuse, early marriages, and societal constraints and empowers them by teaching them self-defence and karate. The outdoors proved to be an equaliser and a teacher. Activities like hill summiting, wall climbing, and group tasks such as navigation pushed the girls beyond their comfort zones. For Radhika Gaur, another participant, the programme helped her regain the confidence she had lost. “I learned what it means to be a leader,” she shared. “A leader must think of the team and make decisions with firmness and empathy,” she asserted.

“The outdoors pushes you in ways you never expect,” says Ajay Kandari, Director, Programmes at OBIH. “It forces you to tackle obstacles head-on and discover strength you didn’t know you had. The outdoors reveals hidden strengths within us, leaving a lasting impact that extends far beyond the mountains.”

Founded on this philosophy by the late Col Narendra “Bull” Kumar and Akshay Kumar, OBIH believes the mountains teach patience, resilience, and confidence. “The mountains are the perfect playground for young minds,” they emphasised, shaping lives through adventure and learning.

The young women from Tinka arrived at the programme carrying invisible burdens, but their transformation was remarkable. “At the start, they were quiet, unsure of themselves,” said Jyoti Sharma, Course Facilitator. “But by the end, they were laughing, cheering each other and taking pride in their achievements.” The lessons went beyond any certificate. Jaat felt empowered to inspire others, while Nidhi gained newfound self-belief.

As Sharma said, “These girls walked away with something that can’t be taken from them—pride in themselves and their strength.” The mountains tested them, but also healed and empowered them. In four short days, they learned that challenges like mountains, are meant to be climbed—not avoided. They left with the mantra “If we can climb this mountain, we can do anything in life, ready to face whatever lay ahead”. For Tinka, this programme was a natural extension of their mission. As Mana Mandlekar, Co-Founder of Tinka, explained, “We come from a society where girls often face gender discrimination and violence. I fought to break those barriers, and today, we’re empowering other girls to do the same.”

Together with co-founder Ritesh Kumar, they’ve reached over 76,000 children, with more than 50,000 being girls. As Mana added, “This Himalayan programme showed how outdoor experiences can empower girls to confront fears, challenge norms, and unlock their true potential.”

The programme’s success proves the transformative power of outdoor experiential learning. Combining challenges with self-reflection equips participants with lifelong skills—confidence, compassion, and resilience. As Kandari said, “The mountains teach you to rise to the challenge and discover your strength.”

For the Tinka Youth, the Himalayas were a turning point. They remind us that anyone can overcome challenges and emerge stronger. As they showed us, it’s not just about reaching the summit, it’s about discovering the strength to keep climbing.