Breaking News
Flying of balloons, paragliding banned for 60 days in airport's free flight zone
Cops issue preventive order asking landlords to furnish tenant details online
Hotel brawl case against Saif Ali Khan: Actor Amrita Arora testifies in court
Mumbai Police use AI to track Mulund resident’s stolen phone; two arrested
Panvel Police arrest 27-year-old for fatally shooting man three days ago
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Browse through these eight online resources by Gen Z to keep up with the trends

Browse through these eight online resources by Gen-Z to keep up with the trends

Updated on: 30 March,2025 10:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanisha Banerjee | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Unable to figure out what the latest trends are? We have curated the best websites and apps, with breaking stories and content from the coolest yet most loathed generation!

Browse through these eight online resources by Gen-Z to keep up with the trends

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Browse through these eight online resources by Gen-Z to keep up with the trends
x
00:00

On the ‘Gram


@theindianidiot: This handle keeps you updated on viral trends and niche happenings, perfect for staying in the loop with Gen-Z humour.


@waste.ed: This meme and news page perfectly encapsulates Gen-Z’s humour, struggles, and cultural references. It’s a must-follow if you want to stay in touch with what’s happening around you. 


@hypebae: The sister account of Hypebeast, Hypebae focuses on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle trends, catering to Gen-Z’s love for all things cool.

@so.informed: This handle breaks down complex political news and social issues into bite-sized, shareable posts, making it a favourite among socially conscious Gen-Zers.

On the web

Hypebeast: A go-to hub for streetwear, sneaker culture, and emerging trends, Hypebeast captures the pulse of Gen-Z’s fashion, music, and lifestyle obsessions.
hypebeast.com

The Tab: Focused on university life and youth culture, The Tab is a tabloid-style youth news website that delivers fresh, relatable content on everything—from viral memes to social issues, straight from Gen-Z’s perspective.
thetab.com

Dazed: Known for its edgy, avant-garde take on pop culture, Dazed covers music, fashion, and art, making it a favourite among trendsetting Gen-Zers.  
dazeddigital.com

Nylon: A blend of pop culture, beauty, and fashion, Nylon dives into the latest trends and influencers shaping Gen-Z’s digital world.
nylon.com

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sunday Mid-Day mumbai Gen Z gen z trends Lifestyle news culture news Arts and culture

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK