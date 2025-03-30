Unable to figure out what the latest trends are? We have curated the best websites and apps, with breaking stories and content from the coolest yet most loathed generation!

Listen to this article Browse through these eight online resources by Gen-Z to keep up with the trends x 00:00

On the ‘Gram

@theindianidiot: This handle keeps you updated on viral trends and niche happenings, perfect for staying in the loop with Gen-Z humour.

@waste.ed: This meme and news page perfectly encapsulates Gen-Z’s humour, struggles, and cultural references. It’s a must-follow if you want to stay in touch with what’s happening around you.

@hypebae: The sister account of Hypebeast, Hypebae focuses on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle trends, catering to Gen-Z’s love for all things cool.

@so.informed: This handle breaks down complex political news and social issues into bite-sized, shareable posts, making it a favourite among socially conscious Gen-Zers.

On the web

Hypebeast: A go-to hub for streetwear, sneaker culture, and emerging trends, Hypebeast captures the pulse of Gen-Z’s fashion, music, and lifestyle obsessions.

hypebeast.com

The Tab: Focused on university life and youth culture, The Tab is a tabloid-style youth news website that delivers fresh, relatable content on everything—from viral memes to social issues, straight from Gen-Z’s perspective.

thetab.com

Dazed: Known for its edgy, avant-garde take on pop culture, Dazed covers music, fashion, and art, making it a favourite among trendsetting Gen-Zers.

dazeddigital.com

Nylon: A blend of pop culture, beauty, and fashion, Nylon dives into the latest trends and influencers shaping Gen-Z’s digital world.

nylon.com