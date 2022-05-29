Browser gaming

A collection of 10 of the best free games to play on your browser. No need for a fancy graphic card or dedicated video game console. Just load up your browser and play

Representative Image

Sort the Court

Sort the Court has you playing king of a fledgling nation. The majority of the game is answering yes and no questions. Depending on how you answer them, new story threads can open up, and you can explore them with additional questions. As your city flourishes, you can see them in the background, becoming more extensive and beautiful. The ultimate quest in the game is to become a member of the council of kings; however, once you achieve that, Sort the Court still lets you explore the various storylines.

Link: https://bit.ly/smdcourt

Snail Bob

Snail Bob is a puzzle game where you have to help Snail Bob get to the exit. The exit, of course, is through a series of dangers that you have to nullify before the snail reached them. It is a game where you have to use your intelligence to get by. Of course, like any game in this genre, the first few levels are the tutorial where you will learn how to play the game. There are several levels and chapters to complete in the game, and it is guaranteed to keep you busy for a few hours at least.

Link: https://bit.ly/smdsnail

Tactics Core

Tactics Core is a Real-Time Strategy (RTS) game where you have to collaborate with other players to take down a rival base while effectively defending yours. You start with a limited selection of vehicles and aircraft, but as your kill count increases, you get access to better vehicles, including a giant battleship and iron cannon. The conflicts are fast-paced and very unpredictable but a lot of fun. You can also register and play with friends if you don’t want to play with strangers. Chances of winning are higher with friends.

Link: https://tacticscore.io/

Sunset Bike Racer

Sunset Bike Racer is a physics-based bike racing game. To complete the track in record time, you have to use simplistic controls to manipulate the bike both on the ground and in the air. The first few tracks of the game serve as an introduction where you can learn about the controls and physics of the game. The art style inspired by the sunset, makes this game an excellent stress buster.

Link:https://bit.ly/smdbikesun

Tetris

You can play a classic game of Tetris right from your browser. Tetris, of course, is the game where you stack different shaped blocks. The more lines you complete the better your score. This is the official version of the game playable from the official website. The controls of the game are based entirely on the mouse or touchpad. There is no option to switch to keys which is a bit of an annoyance, especially when the speed increases. Tetris is a classic for a good reason, and it is highly addictive and enjoyable to play.

Link: https://tetris.com/play-tetris

Nightpoint

Nightpoint is a zombie shooter where you play one of the many shooters on the map. You start with a pistol, and you have to shoot both the zombies and other players. Attacking other players is, of course, optional. The zombies spawn at regular intervals, and you can have them follow you to get large groups that you can kill together. There are also slightly larger mutant zombies that are harder to kill. The game offers you better and more effective weapons as you rack up more kills. A leader board shows how you compare to other players in the game. The game has Free-For-All or Teams modes as options.

Link: http://nightpoint.io

Quordle

Everyone has heard of Wordle but have you played Quordle? The game takes the Wordle concept to a whole new level of difficulty giving you only nine tries to discover four words. There is a daily Quordle and a practice game that lets you test the game. They have also recently introduced achievement and daily stats to the game, tracking your winning rate and current streak. Quordle can be extra frustrating because of the lack of turns compared to Wordle.

Link: https://www.quordle.com/

City Guesser

City Guesser is an exciting game where you have to watch a video clip and guess the location. Anything within a few kilometres of the area counts as a win. You can select certain countries, including India, challenge yourself with the entire world or even do the famous monuments. The key in the game is to observe the video closely for clues like car number plates, shop signage or even vehicles. The easiest one to start with is the iconic monuments which take you everywhere, from the Taj Mahal in Agra to the Louvre in Paris.

Link: https://virtualvacation.us/guess

Townscaper

Townscaper is more of a relaxation game. There is no fundamental objective other than building a small town in the middle of the sea. All you have to do is select the colour of the buildings and click on the water. You can stack buildings to make higher towers to a specific limit. There are no points or progress markers that you have to hit. The game is enjoyable to play and is a perfect stress buster.

Link: https://bit.ly/smdtown

Slither.io

Slither is a multiplayer version of Snake. The object here is to eat as many glowing lights as possible and grow your worm/Snake to be the biggest. While there aren’t walls like a traditional game of Snake, bumping head first into another snake, no matter how small, will kill your Snake. Similarly, it pays to block the path of more enormous snakes and kill them so you can consume their glowing lights. Again, this game has a low-stress factor, and you can aimlessly play this for hours. Plus, the bright lights and the colourful worms make this very trippy.

Link: http://slither.io/